Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya tries hard to make Adiraj confess his feelings for her

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is constantly offering a perfect blend of drama and romance through its intriguing episodes. Post the brief leap of 9 months, the show is now focusing on Kavya trying to convince Adiraj that she is not responsible for his brother Omi’s death and presenting evidence to prove her innocence. While Adiraj is adamant about his decision to part ways with Kavya and is hiding his feelings for Kavya, she is also determined to make him confess his love for her. In the recent episode, audiences saw a passionate scene between Kavya and Adiraj.

Adiraj refuses to have any feelings for Kavya

The latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV begins with Kavya pulling Adiraj closer to herself and trying to get intimate with him. She makes him recall all that he said to her during Holi celebrations under the influence of alcohol. Kavya says, “Toh batao aur kis kis cheez se pyaar hai tumhein hamari? Hamari hansee se, hamari awaaz se? Hamare paas aane se kuch hota hai na? Hamare chhoone se kuch hota hai na? Batao yeh pyaar nahi toh kya hai, Adi? (So, tell me what else you love about me. My smile, my voice? You feel something when I come closer to you? Do you sense something with my touch? If this is not love, what is it then, Adi?)”

While Adiraj seems to get engrossed in Kavya’s words, he suddenly snaps out and pushes her back. He praises her talent of fabricating stories and advises her to pick up the pen, now that she has lost her job.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kavya ke liye apna pyaar Adi aakhir kab tak chhupa payega? (Till when Adi will hide his feelings for Kavya?).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

The recent episodes of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon saw Kavya and Adiraj getting drunk during the Holi festivity. In an inebriated state, Adiraj went on to declare his love for Kavya in public. They also shared some lovey-dovey moments with each other during this time.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists. It revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional life. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

