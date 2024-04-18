Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of the popular reality shows, is all set to return with its fourteenth season. Several celebrities are rumored to participate in the upcoming stunt-based reality show. Samarth Jurel, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 17, is one of them.

Recently, he shared a glimpse with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is also speculated to appear in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show.

Samarth Jurel drops a hint at participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Samarth Jurel took to his Instagram handle to share a playful snippet with Nimrit Kaur, hinting at their involvement in the forthcoming Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. After his breakup with Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel has been making headlines for joining the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Though no official confirmation has come from him or the show's makers, there's buzz that he would join the show. In the pictures, the duo can be seen somewhere outdoors. Samarth and Nimrit's recent appearance has surely raised our hopes that Rohit Shetty's reality show is indeed happening, and it seems like contestants have already started shooting for it.

Tentative list of contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

According to the tentative list of participants for Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, names such as Abhishek Kumar, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Khanzaadi, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Mannara Chopra, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, and Helly Shah are included.

Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant when things heated up between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Initially, Isha denied any romantic involvement with Abhishek but later confirmed it. Samarth quickly made an impact with his entertaining presence and formed strong bonds with Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande.

His conflicts with Isha's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar, often grabbed the viewers' attention. Samarth won over many hearts with his carefree vibe and funny actions. People also loved his chemistry with Isha Malviya.

More about Samarth Jurel

Before Bigg Boss 17, the actor was a part of several TV shows, such as Splitsvilla X4, Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, and Maitree. He is known for playing the role of Nikhil Kapoor on Udaariyan.

