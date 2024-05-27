Colors TV dropped the new promo for its upcoming show, Laughter Chef, on Instagram, featuring Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah. Bharti Singh will be hosting the show, and various television personalities will be appearing in the episodes. The show promises a delightful blend of comedy and culinary skills, bringing together humor and cooking in a unique and entertaining format.

In the new promo for Colors TV's Laughter Chef, Krushna Abhishek jokes about Kashmera Shah's cooking skills. When Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi asks them to make samosas, Kashmera struggles to find the right ingredients, leading to a funny moment. The promo gives a peek into the show's fun mix of comedy and cooking, with Bharti Singh hosting and other TV stars joining in for a delightful watch.

Checkout Colors TV new Instagram Post:

Fan reaction to promo

Fans are sharing their thoughts on Colors TV's new promo for the upcoming show. Many are applauding Krushna Abhishek's impeccable comic timing, finding his witty dialogues highly entertaining. They appreciate the fun banter between Krushna and Kashmera, adding a light-hearted touch to the show's theme of comedy and cooking. Overall, anticipation is high for the show's premiere, with fans eager to see their favorite stars in action.

About Laughter Chef

Colors is set to launch Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment,a unique fusion of comedy and culinary delights. The show will feature twelve renowned entertainers competing in a lively kitchen setting, promising an abundance of laughter as they blend recipes and jokes. Notable stars such as Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma will grace the stage.

Bharti Singh will infuse her trademark humor, while Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi will mentor the aspiring chefs and critique their culinary creations. Ankita Lokhande expressed her excitement about joining this entertaining venture, showcasing her enthusiasm for the show's vibrant blend of entertainment and gastronomy.

About host, cast and launch date of Laughter Chef

Bharti Singh, currently hosting Dance Deewane 4 on Colors TV, is set to take on another hosting role for the channel's upcoming show, Laughter Chefs. In this new venture, celebrities will display their cooking talents. Although the channel hasn't officially disclosed the show's launch date or schedule, speculations from gossip circles hint that it could air on weekends. If it opts for weekdays, it might occupy the afternoon slot on Colors TV, although this detail remains unconfirmed.

