Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah seek help THIS way to prepare rasmalai on show; WATCH

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is the new show on Colors, which is receiving positive and great responses from the viewers. The unique blend of culinary skills and comedy has turned out to be a delightful entertainment experience for the audience. Interestingly, the makers have been releasing different promos. In one of the latest teasers of the show, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are seen struggling while making rasmalai.

The promo shows the duo's failed attempts while preparing the sweet dish. However, Krushna comes up with a plan and seeks special help on the show.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah's attempt to make rasmalai

In one of the promos dropped by the makers of Laughter Chefs on the official social media handles, the television personalities are assigned to make rasmalai. Like every other time, Krushna Abhishek and his wife, Kashmera Shah, amuse viewers with their failed cooking attempts.

Meanwhile, the comedian interacts with a woman in the audience and brings her on the stage for help. He asks her, "Aunty, aata hai aapko yeh? Kaise karte hain (Aunty, do you know this? How to do proceed ahead?)." Watching the woman giving Krushna instructions about the cooking process, Arjun Bjlani says, "Arehh, ek aunty humein bhi de do (Let us also seek help from someone)."

Later, the woman from the audience instructs the duo, and meanwhile, host Bharti Singh lifts her up to restrict her from helping Krushna. The entire scenario leaves the audience in splits.

Advertisement

The promo is posted with the caption, "Iss weekend ke cooking _rasam_ mein banenge _rasmalai_ ! Aur phir ek baar lega Krushna some special help! Dekhiye #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment har Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje se sirf #ColorsTV aur @officialjiocinema par (This weekend the cast will make rasmalai! And once again Krushna will take some special help! Watch #LaughterChefs - Unlimited Entertainment every Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 pm only on #ColorsTV and @officialjiocinema)."

Have a look at the promo here:

Besides Krushna and Kashmera, the show features Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Krushna Abhishek jokes about not getting enough respect on the show; says, ‘Mein apna channel…’