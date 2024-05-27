TV Actors with Side Hustles: Aditi Malik, Kushal Tandon, Arjun Bijlani Lead the Way

Actors like Simple Kaul, Arjun Bijlani, Aditi Malik, Kushal Tandon, Sargun Mehta, and Ravi Dubey have also ventured into business as an alternative career. It's often said that actors face a limited career span, making their lives unpredictable and fraught with insecurities. As a result, many have chosen to pursue alternative careers, becoming entrepreneurs by opening restaurants, lounges, and fine dining establishments.

While numerous actors get caught up in the glamor of the entertainment industry, some prefer to ensure a stable future by establishing secondary businesses. However, the trend of diversifying career paths has gained momentum in recent years, with more actors investing in various ventures outside of acting. From high-end restaurants to chic lounges, these businesses not only provide financial security but also allow actors to explore their passions and interests beyond the screen.

Aditi Malik’s joint venture with Simple Kaul

Simple Kaul, along with Aditi Malik and Vatsala from the Colors creative team, opened a cafe-restaurant in Oshiwara, Andheri. Together, they proudly own a total of seven restaurants: The Homemade Café in Oshiwara, The Homemade Cafe and Bar in Juhu, Baoji Asian Home Cafe in Oshiwara, 1BHK Bar House Kitchen in Koramangala and Vashi, and Que Sera Sera in Andheri West.

Production venture of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta

Besides their stellar acting career, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have embraced the role of storytellers, weaving captivating narratives that enthrall audiences worldwide. Sargun's aspiration to venture into content creation is inspired by Ravi's deep love for the art. Together, they helm Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, producing hit shows such as Udann and Dalchini.

Checkout Sargun Mehta’s Instagram post

Erica Fernandes making it big overseas

Erica Fernandes achieved her breakthrough through her outstanding modeling achievements, securing her position in the entertainment industry with remarkable acting prowess in various television dramas. Seeking new horizons, she relocated to Dubai to pursue additional opportunities. There, she established her own production and event management company named Celeste Media Film Production.

Checkout Erica Fernandez’s Instagram Post

Arjun Bijlani’s business alternative

Arjun Bijlani starred in several successful TV shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum and the Naagin series, showcasing his thriving career in acting. Besides his television success, Arjun is also involved in an alternative business venture—he is the proprietor of a wine store located in Mumbai.

Kushal Tandon’s business alternative

Kushal Tandon, presently featured in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, inaugurated Arbour28 in 2019. The grand opening saw the presence of notable personalities like Sohail Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Karanvir Bohra, among others. This event marked a significant milestone in Kushal's entrepreneurial journey as he ventured into the hospitality industry with Arbour28.

Checkout Kushagra Tandon’s Instagram Post

Ronit Roy’s business alternative

Despite being a heartthrob and admired by many, even at his current age, Ronit Roy is renowned for delivering outstanding performances in all his television shows. Alongside his thriving acting career, Ronit is also a successful entrepreneur, owning a security agency named ACE Security and Protection.

Checkout Ronit Roy’s Instagram Post

