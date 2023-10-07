Mayri to Tere Bin: Top 5 recent Pakistani dramas to binge-watch

The Indian television space is buzzing with popular shows; from romantic dramas to crime shows to entertaining reality shows and whatnot. Despite the content available to us in our country, Pakistani dramas have a special place in our hearts. Maybe it's because we not only share borders but also some similar cultural significance and other aspects that we find the dramas so relatable.

If you are a fan of Pakistani dramas, then you are in the right place. Get ready for a captivating journey into the world of Pakistani television dramas! In this article, we are about to unveil the top 5 recent Pakistani dramas that will have you hooked from the very first episode.

Tere Bin

This romantic Pakistani drama which aired for the first time in December is one of the most-watched television dramas in the history of Pakistani drama. This explains why it topped the TRP ranks continuously since its initial episode. The last episode aired in July this year. From its straight out of a fairytale storyline to strong acting by a stellar cast which includes Bushra Ansari, Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Sabeena Farooq and others, this drama is everything that viewers expected it to be. The storyline traces the conflicts that arise when Meerab and Murtasim fall for each other.

Mayi Ri

Mayi Ri, starring Nouman Ijaz, Amna Malik, Maya Khan, and Diya Mughal is currently on air. This is a very new drama that went on air in August this year and is garnering positive responses among viewers in both nations. This exceptionally well-written drama explores the sensitive issue of child marriage. This social practice has been long prevalent in both countries and through this drama, the makers shine a light on this issue.

Kuch Ankahi

Another recent Pakistani drama that warmed the hearts of the viewers is Kuch Ankahi. The drama stars some of the biggest actors in the Pakistani industry, including, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sajal Aly, Sheheryar Munawar, Mira Sethi, and Vaneeza Ahmed among others. The show was on air for around 7 months and went off air in July this year. This drama took a step away from the usual content shown in dramas and focused on several social and legal issues concerning women in modern society. It goes without saying fans are eagerly waiting for Bilal and Sajal to reunite once again.

Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri

Khusshal Khan and Dananeer Mobeen’s television drama is a super hit not only in Pakistan but in India also. A fresh story, stellar performances by the actors, and a new storyline- all these seem to have worked in the show’s favour as the audience is glued to the screen watching this drama. The storyline revolves around the teenage love story of Khusshal and Dananeer as Saim and Zubia. However, there are lots of obstacles ahead of their romance that they have to navigate. The show is currently on air.

Advertisement

Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha

Another hit Pakistani drama starring Hania Aamir and Wahaj Ali in the lead roles is Mujhe Pyaar Huya Tha. It has captivated viewers since the very beginning with its intriguing plot and superb performances of the actors. The opening song of the drama, Kahani Suno is also very popular among viewers.

From love stories to gripping dramas focusing on social issues, these shows offer a delightful mix of emotions and storytelling. Whether you're a fan of heartfelt romance or intense twists, there's something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to binge-watch these must-see dramas that have taken the Pakistani entertainment scene by storm.

ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar's Birthday: Baahubali to Furious 7; Here's 5 times his voiceover left us in awe