Singer Aditya Narayan has been sparking headlines after a video of him misbehaving with a fan went viral. For the unaware, the singer hit a fan's hand with his mike, who was recording him, and also threw the fan's phone away in the crowd. This misbehavior from Aditya shocked not only the live audience but also caught the attention of netizens who expressed their anger towards him on the internet.

Munawar Faruqui slams Aditya Narayan:

Recently, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui also took a jibe against Aditya Narayan's misbehavior and criticized him for his actions. The stand-up comedian slammed Aditya in style by using his father, legendary singer Udit Narayan's song Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. Taking to his Twitter (now X) handle, Munawar wrote, "Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan."

For the uninformed, Aditya Narayan traveled to Chhattisgarh to sing at a live concert at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai. In the video, when the incident happened, the singer was seen performing Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Don. It is still unclear what provoked Aditya to misbehave with the fan.

Watch Aditya Narayan's viral video here-

On the professional front, Aditya Narayan has been a host of several singing reality shows like Indian Idol 12, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, and many others.

About Munawar Faruqui's work life:

After winning the grand controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui has been riding high on success and fame. From receiving a warm welcome from fans to doing a new music video with Hina Khan, Munawar has been doing great for himself and has been gaining immense love from fans. Recently, Munawar traveled to Kolkata to shoot for a music video with Hina. The pictures of them shooting together went viral on the internet. Fans are extremely excited to see the fresh pairing on-screen.

