Trigger Warning: This article contains details of violence

Singer Aditya Narayan, son of Udit Narayan, is one of the renowned personalities of the entertainment industry, who has a dedicated fanbase too. Aditya is now making headlines because of his recent live concert that was held in a Rungta R2 college, Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. A video has caught everyone's attention wherein Aditya is seen hitting a fan with his mike and snatching and throwing it away.

Aditya Narayan hits a fan during live performance:

In a video shared by an Instagram user, it is seen that Aditya Narayan is performing on the stage and singing Aaj Ki Raat from Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Don. Amidst his performance, he lost his calm demeanor at a live concert attendee who was watching and recording him like many others. Aditya hit the mike on the fans' hand, snatched his phone away from him, and threw his phone far away in the crowd.

Watch Aditya Narayan's viral video here-

Although it is still unclear what provoked Aditya to misbehave with the fan, it is clearly seen how the crowd who attended the live concert was shocked to see Aditya's misbehavior with the fan. As the incident happened, the video went viral within the blink of an eye. This incident sparked rage among the netizens who are now lashing out the singer for his conduct with the fans.

Advertisement

A user wrote, "He had previously misbehaved at raipur Airport too with the ground staff," another netizen said, "This is very bad and shame on this person," another netizens' comment read, "What he think about himself?

Whatever you did won’t make you cool ……. @adityanarayanofficial Bro! Nobody knows you as a singer everyone knows you as the son of sir Udit Narayan …."

Take a look at the netizens reaction to Aditya's video here-

For the uninformed, this is not the first time the Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 fame sparked headlines. A while ago, Aditya was roped into a controversy in Chhattisgarh itself as he got involved in a fight with the airport staff at the Raipur airport. In 2017, a video of his brawl with the airport staff went viral where he was seen saying, "Teri chaddi nahi utari na, to mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi."

Workwise, Aditya Narayan has been a host of several singing reality shows like Indian Idol 12, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, and many others.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aditya Narayan advices people to work on themselves: We can take this time & become healthier