Naagin 7: Is Abhishek Kumar doing the show with Ankita Lokhande? Bigg Boss 17 runner-up REVEALS

Post Bigg Boss 17’s grand conclusion, the contestants are being approached for several new projects based on their capabilities. Recently, Ankita Lokhande was all in the news for her upcoming movie with Randeep Hooda titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Speaking of the first runner-up Abhishek Kumar, he grabbed headlines for being approached for Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi and Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7.

Abhishek Kumar spills the beans about being a part of Naagin 7

During an interaction with Film Window, Abhishek was asked if he had been approached for Naagin 7 alongside Ankita Lokhande. In his response, the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up mentioned he is not aware of the news.

He said, “Nahi, nahi. Pata nahi iss baare mei aisi khabrein kyu aa rahi hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai. Agar aaega toh mai aap sabko zarur bataunga (I don’t know why such news is coming up. Nothing is confirmed yet. I’ll let the media know if something will come up).”

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Manikarnika actress also denied working in Naagin 7 opposite Abhishek Kumar. The actress added, “No, not at all. I'm not doing Naagin.”

Abhishek’s reaction on Munawar Faruqui being first choice in album Saanware opposite Mannara Chopra

The 27-year-old actor said, “Pata nahi mujhe is baare mein, but Munnawar bhi hota tab bhi acha hi hota. Mannara ki jodi sabki saath hi achhi lagti hai. To achha hai. (I don't know about that, but even if Munnawar was there, it would have been good. Mannara looks good with everyone. So it's good.)”

Further, the Udaariyaan actor addressed the news of Mannara and Munawar doing a web series together. He said that he was unaware of that but that they would look great together with each other on screen.

Abhishek Kumar’s work front

Abhishek Kumar, who is known for his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 17 rose to prominence due to his notable work in the show Udaariyaan. He marked his TV acting debut with Udaariyaan and played the role of Amrik Singh Virk in the show.

During his time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Abhishek was known for his fights and arguments with fellow contestants. However, eventually, the contestant managed to win the hearts of the audience with his real personality and emerged as the runner-up of the show.

