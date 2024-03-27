Kapil Sharma has created much buzz among the audience ever since he announced his new comedy show. Titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, it is all set to arrive on one of the leading OTT platforms, Netflix. The makers have already released the promo, giving a sneak peek into the first episode. With the Kapoor Khandaan, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, gracing the show, the excitement knows no limits.

Ranbir Kapoor's surprising revelation

The opening episode of the Great Indian Kapil Show will be full of fun, laughter, excitement, and entertainment as Ranbir Kapoor makes a few candid revelations about his personal and professional life. The makers have already released the promo for the episode, and we can see the Kapoor trio pulling each other's legs.

During their conversation, things turn funny and surprising when Kapil Sharma states, "Ranbir ne Riddhima ki dress utha ke apni girlfriend ko gift kar di (Ranbir gifted Riddhima's dress to his girlfriend). The Wake Up Sid actor quickly responds, "Maine toh mummy ki jewellery bhi di hain (I've even gifted mom's jewelry)."

The promo is posted with the caption, "The Great Indian Kapil Show ki hogi shuruaat the one & only Kapoors ke saath #TheGreatIndianKapilShow premieres March 30, Saturdays 8pm only on Netflix."

Watch the promo here:

Ranbir Kapoor is a burp specialist

Further, in the promo, we have Archana Puran Singh asking Ranbir Kapoor if he ever changed diapers. The actor replies, "Mai actually burp specialist hun (I'm actually a burp specialist)."

In one of the segments, Neetu Kapoor mentions how Ranbir Kapoor gets delighted every time Raha enters the room. Talking about the sweet bond shared between the Animal actor and his daughter, Neetu comments, "Raha jab aati hai na.. he goes like this, you should see his face." To this, Ranbir mentions, "I can't wait to bring her on the show."

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on March 30 at 8 PM on Netflix. The upcoming episodes will witness guests such as Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and others.

