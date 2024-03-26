Nehalaxmi Iyer celebrates 'one month of absolute bliss' with Rudraysh Joshii after wedding; see heartfelt post

Ishqbaaaz actress Nehalaxmi Iyer exchanged wedding vows with her long-term beau Rudraysh Joshii in February this year. Today, the couple completed a month to their blissful wedding. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Nehalaxami took to her Instagram to share a heart-melting note along with the pictures from her wedding.

Nehalaxmi Iyer celebrates one month wedding anniversary with husband Rudraysh Joshii

The Ishqbaaz actress who couldn’t stop herself from penning her beautiful experience of being married shared a heartwarming post. Taking to her Instagram, she shared a string of photos with her husband and wrote, “One month of absolute Bliss.#Ruha Celebrating one month of wedded bliss with the person who makes every day brighter.”

Further in the post’s caption, Nehalaxmi Iyer wrote, “In just thirty days, we’ve laughed, cried, and cherished moments that will last a lifetime. From the shared smiles to the whispered promises, each day feels like a dream come true. With you by my side, I’ve discovered a deeper love, a stronger bond, and a greater sense of joy than I ever thought possible. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures together. Happy one month anniversary to my forever love, my partner in everything. Here’s to us, and to a future filled with love. I love you Husband.”

Along with this note, the actress shared candid pictures with Rudrayash from her mehndi ceremony, where the two of them were seen in a promising companionship.

Celebs reaction to her post

Reacting to this warm one-month anniversary post, Nehalaxmi’s BFF Mansi Srivastava commented, “Omg congratulations ab toh ghar se niklo.” Mansi’s reaction signifies that it has been time since Nehalaxmi met her friends after her wedding. According to her note, she has been spending some quality time with her husband, as she finally found her home in his presence.

Meanwhile, Nehalaxmi Iyer tied the knot with her long-term beau Rudraysh Joshii, on February 26, 2024. It was a beautiful South-Indian wedding as Nehalaxmi was draped in a regal red saree and she donned exquisite temple jewelry.

The wedding festivities also saw Nehalaxmi’s BFFs Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, and Shrenu Parikh, who left no stone unturned in being a part of and celebrating their friend’s special moments.

For the unversed, Nehalaxmi Iyer has been a part of Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and thereafter she entered the web series, Bhalla calling Bhalla.

