PICS: Ishqbaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer ties knot with Rudraysh Joshii in a grand wedding

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii tied the knot today, having a beautiful wedding ceremony in Mumbai on February 26, 2024, marking the beginning of their married life together. The couple looked ethereal and complemented each other in their outfits, with their smiles making their looks even more mesmerizing.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii’s traditional wedding

Nehalaxmi and Rudraysh had a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by close friends and family. The actress looked stunning as a bride, adorned in a blue saree accompanied by heavy bridal jewelry and red choodas. Her husband complemented her in a traditional South Indian outfit, wearing a red kurta and white dhoti.

Transitioning from South Indian rituals to Marathi traditions, Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii celebrated their love twice. Nehalaxmi donned a stunning red kashti saree, paired with red bridal choodas and heavy jewelry, for their Marathi wedding.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii’s Wedding Festivities:

The wedding festivities began around three days ago. The Ishqbaaz actress had a great time dancing with her partner, Rudraysh, at her sangeet ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family. The ceremony was a wonderful family event. In one of the videos, the couple made an energetic entrance for the evening. Nehalaxmi Iyer looked amazing in her georgette gown with a stylish slit. The high neck and glass sleeves gave her a unique and eye-catching look. Her makeup was glamorous, and the dazzling jewelry added charm to her appearance.

For her mehendi ceremony, the actress wore a green lehenga and beautiful gold jewelry. For the haldi ceremony, she chose a floral printed organza lehenga, complemented by a matching dupatta and an adorned pink choli. She completed her look with shell jewelry, featuring a layered matha patti, a necklace, and a stone-studded kamarbandh.

Nehalaxmi also had a memorable bachelorette celebration with her industry BFFs, including Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Mreenal Deshraj, Bharati K Jaisingh, and Shrenu Parikh, among others. Surbhi's fiance, as well as Mansi and Shrenu's husbands, were also part of the bash. In the video from the event, Nehalaxmi looked charming in a black sequined dress paired with matching-colored boots.

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii’s Roka:

In August 2023, Ishqbaaz actress Nehalaxmi proposed to Rudraysh in a sweet private roka ceremony. They later shared their love story on Instagram, and ever since, they've been giving us lovely glimpses into their life together. For those curious, they met a few years ago in a Zumba class and gradually transitioned from friends to being in love.

Pinkvilla wishes the newlyweds Nehalaxmi and Rudraysh the heartiest congratulations!

