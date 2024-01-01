New Year 2024: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra look smitten in love as they celebrate together; PICS

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been the audience's favorite couple ever since the duo confessed their love during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. Like many, Tejasswi and Karan also welcomed 2024 with utmost joy and enthusiasm. The two traveled away from the city's hustle and bustle to spend New Year's Eve along with their close friends.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's New Year celebration:

Just a few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra took to their social media handle and offered a glimpse of their amazing New Year's bash. In these snaps, the duo look smitten in love as they can't take their eyes off one another.

Tejasswi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black bodycon slit dress, whereas Karan looks handsome in a printed shirt and white pants. The couple also shared a few pictures with their friends. Sharing these photos, Tejasswi captioned, "to '24 with my 24x7."

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's post here-

As soon as these pictures were uploaded, fans and friends flooded the comment section and showered the love on the duo. Bigg Boss OTT 2 and Temptation Island fame Jad Hadid also dropped a comment on their post and wrote, "You guys are too cute, GodBless HNY."

For the unversed, on December 31, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra shared several videos on their Instagram handles as they headed on a long drive to reach the destination for spending New Year's.

Watch their video here-

Speaking about their love life, Karan and Tejasswi have been dating ever since they participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their fans adore their chemistry and address them as 'TejRan'. Both enjoy a massive fan following not only owing to their personal life but also because of their professional achievements. Over the years, Tejasswi and Karan have worked on several shows and have earned appreciation for their performance.

Workwise, Tejasswi was last seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan is currently seen hosting the dating reality Temptation Island with Mouni Roy.

