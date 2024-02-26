Happy Birthday Sriti Jha: Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih and others wish Kumkum Bhagya actress

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha celebrates her birthday today. Her industry friends and colleagues Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih and others extended wishes.

By Shaibalina Choudhury
Published on Feb 26, 2024  |  02:48 PM IST |  328
Rajiv Adatia-Sriti Jha-Supriya Shukla
Sriti Jha celebrates her birthday today (PC: Rajiv Adatia/ Supriya Shukla Instagram)

Sriti Jha is a household name and the actress is celebrating her birthday today. Jha who is currently busy with her ongoing serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye in which she stars with her BFF Arjit Taneja is receiving love from every corner on her special day. While her fans and netizens have wished her, her industry friends and colleagues, Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih to name a few send heartwarming wishes.

Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih, and others wish Sriti Jha

Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha who were together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 share a good bond. Even after the reality show ended, they were seen hanging out on several occasions. On Sriti’s birthday, Rajiv uploaded a photo with her, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday my darling @itssriti have a lovely birthday. Have a lovely birthday, god bless you, my love! Keep shining! You are lovely kind hearted soul! Love you!”

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s birthday wish for Sriti Jha here:

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s birthday post for Sriti Jha

Related Stories

Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi and Rajiv Adatia share thoughts on Vicky Jain's eviction
tv
Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi and Rajiv Adatia share thoughts on Vicky Jain's eviction
BB17: Kishwer, Kamya and Rajiv on torture task and Vicky-Ankita's brawls
tv
BB17: Kishwer, Kamya and Rajiv on torture task and Vicky-Ankita's brawls

While Sriti Jha is a household name today, it is the television drama Kumkum Bhagya that shone the spotlight on her. On her birthday, her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla uploaded an old picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday pyaari. Pagli, my girl… Sriti. Humesha khush raho.” 

Advertisement

Here's the post by Supriya Shukla:

post by Supriya Shukla

Besides the Instagram story, Supriya Shukla also made a post with two pictures with the birthday girl and a long note. The caption reads, "Many many happy returns of the day...
You were cute yesterday too.. Always will be
Treasure your pot of goodness
Spend something on yourself too
It is a movie.. At the.. I want to be there too.. When a heart rich prince takes you to his country ...
My favourite..forever sriti..
Happy birthday my girl
Love u loads n
Many many puchhiiisss"


Anjum Fakih uploaded picture of Sriti Jha from her ongoingg serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful inside out... love you di. UMR DARAZ HO... Amen."

Check out Anjum Fakih's post for Sriti Jha:

Anjum Fakih's post for Sriti Jha

Besides these wishes, her co-actors from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye also dropped lovely wishes for the actress. Hemangi Kavi who is seen as Bhavani in the serial uploaded the prettiest pictures of the actress, and wrote a long caption, that goes like, "Happy Birthday to the Best Actor, Best Reactor, Best Coactor, Simple, Sweet, Real, Kind, Cute, Strong, Fierce, Composed, Transparent, Elegant, Charismatic, Intelligent & Funny (killer combination) Grounded, Rooted, Sorted, Forthright , Genuine, Beautiful (inside out), Trustworthy Person & a Star I’ve ever met!"


Pinkvilla wishes Sriti Jha a happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin showers boyfriend Aly Goni with expensive gifts on his 33rd birthday on fun trip to Phuket

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shaibalina Choudhury

With a master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has always been interested in writing and telling

...

Credits: Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles