Sriti Jha is a household name and the actress is celebrating her birthday today. Jha who is currently busy with her ongoing serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye in which she stars with her BFF Arjit Taneja is receiving love from every corner on her special day. While her fans and netizens have wished her, her industry friends and colleagues, Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih to name a few send heartwarming wishes.

Rajiv Adatia, Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih, and others wish Sriti Jha

Rajiv Adatia and Sriti Jha who were together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 share a good bond. Even after the reality show ended, they were seen hanging out on several occasions. On Sriti’s birthday, Rajiv uploaded a photo with her, and wrote, “Happy Happy birthday my darling @itssriti have a lovely birthday. Have a lovely birthday, god bless you, my love! Keep shining! You are lovely kind hearted soul! Love you!”

While Sriti Jha is a household name today, it is the television drama Kumkum Bhagya that shone the spotlight on her. On her birthday, her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla uploaded an old picture of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday pyaari. Pagli, my girl… Sriti. Humesha khush raho.”

Besides the Instagram story, Supriya Shukla also made a post with two pictures with the birthday girl and a long note. The caption reads, "Many many happy returns of the day...

You were cute yesterday too.. Always will be

Treasure your pot of goodness

Spend something on yourself too

It is a movie.. At the.. I want to be there too.. When a heart rich prince takes you to his country ...

My favourite..forever sriti..

Happy birthday my girl

Love u loads n

Many many puchhiiisss"

Anjum Fakih uploaded picture of Sriti Jha from her ongoingg serial, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and wrote, "Happiest birthday to the most beautiful inside out... love you di. UMR DARAZ HO... Amen."

Besides these wishes, her co-actors from Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye also dropped lovely wishes for the actress. Hemangi Kavi who is seen as Bhavani in the serial uploaded the prettiest pictures of the actress, and wrote a long caption, that goes like, "Happy Birthday to the Best Actor, Best Reactor, Best Coactor, Simple, Sweet, Real, Kind, Cute, Strong, Fierce, Composed, Transparent, Elegant, Charismatic, Intelligent & Funny (killer combination) Grounded, Rooted, Sorted, Forthright , Genuine, Beautiful (inside out), Trustworthy Person & a Star I’ve ever met!"

