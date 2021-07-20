EXCLUSIVE: Anjum Fakih reveals how she will celebrate Eid 2021: We plan to cook special delicacies at home

Anjum Fakih has some simple yet special plans for Eid and it will make you nostalgic about childhood days.

Eid al-Adha is around the corner and the preparation for the same is going on in full swing. Although the COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the festive spirit, everyone has their plans to make the day special for themselves and their loved ones. Amid this, Anjum Fakih, who is seen playing the role of Srishti in Kundali Bhagya, has shared her plans for the holy festival. Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Anjum recalled her childhood memories of Eid and how it used to be a day filled with jovial moments.

She said, “Bakri Eid is usually a grand family affair. Like all the other festivities, it’s a day when the entire family comes together to celebrate and have a good time. We usually cook a delicious meal at home and all the cousins and family members come over to celebrate with us. As a young girl, I really enjoyed celebrating Eid and I very distinctly remember the time when I used to dress up in one of my finest outfits to welcome my cousins at home. Everyone would come together, and it would be such a light and jovial moment for all of us. This time however the celebrations will be slightly low key considering we are still in the midst of a pandemic. But we do plan to cook the special Eid delicacies at home and spend some quality time amongst ourselves.”

Meanwhile talking about Kundali Bhagya, the show, featuring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura and Ruhi Chaturvedi in the lead, has been winning hearts since its inception. In fact, Anjum has also garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in the show.

Pinkvilla

