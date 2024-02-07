Bigg Boss 17 fame Munawar Faruqui has been busy ever since he lifted the trophy of the controversial reality show. From celebrating his win to interacting with fans, Munawar has been on cloud nine post winning the show. Now, recently the stand-up comedian returned on stage after almost 3 months. Munawar's stand-up comedy show was attended by many including Bigg Boss 17 fame Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Orry heaps praise on Munawar Faruqui:

A few hours ago, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared a few stories with Munawar Faruqui on his social media handle. In this Instagram story, Orry first shared a clip of Munawar's performance and wrote, "Texted my good friend, and big boss 17 brother @munawar. faruqui who happened to be next door to come join me and he has popped in and done a smashing impromptu stand up set, he too is after all a very very seasoned comedian & poet."

Orry then praised Munawar for winning Bigg Boss 17 and wrote, "Congratulations @munawar.faruqui

on winning & killing #BigBossIZ And for a hilarious impromptu stand up set last night."

Take a look at Orry's status here-

Speaking about Orry's stint in Bigg Boss 17, Orry entered the show as a guest contestant and lived with the inmates for a few days. During his stay, he formed a close bond with almost all contestants. Recently, he also attended Tehelka aka Sunny Arya's birthday bash, and was seen clicking pictures with Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Aishwarya Sharma, and others.

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui recently attended the success party hosted by Abhishek Kumar. Along with Munawar and Abhishek, Mannara Chopra, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Ankit Gupta were also seen attending the celebration and all looked glamorous in stylish outfits.

More about Bigg Boss 17:

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale happened on January 28 and among many, only five contestants- Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahshettey emerged as the five finalists. Arun, Mannara, and Ankita were eliminated before reaching the top 2.

Munawar and Abhishek were the top 2 contestants. While Munawar lifted the trophy of the season, Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up. Along with the trophy, the stand-up comedian also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a newly launched luxurious car.

