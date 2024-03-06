Shark Tank India 3 has witnessed numerous pitches to date. Whether from the fashion or food industry, the audience has watched numerous pitchers coming to the show hoping to get investment from the Sharks. While many seek monetary investment, a few wish for expert guidance for their business. However, it is not necessary for every brand that appears on Shark Tank India to end up getting a deal.

Most recently, pitcher Vibhuti Arora, founder of House of Beauty India, turned up on this business reality show asking for an investment of Rs 1.5 crore from the Sharks in return for a 5% stake. Although she was offered no deal from Shark Tank India 3, Vibhuti Arora is quite confident about her brand. In a podcast, the pitcher revealed that she felt a blackout after her pitch.

Pitcher Vibhuti Arora shares how she dealt with negativity

Recently, the founder of the beauty brand House of Beauty India, Vibhuti Arora, opened up about her Shark Tank experience in a podcast. Vibhuti even mentioned feeling like almost crying on the show as she felt that the Sharks attacked her without giving her a chance to explain anything.

She stated, "Uss time pe mujhe yahi laga ki mujhe funding to definitely milegi. Ek point ke baad aisa laga ki yahan se mujhe kuch milne toh nahi wala hai, mujhe apne aap ko bas defend hi karna pad raha hai (At this time, I felt that I would definitely get funding. After a point I felt like I was not getting anything from here, I just had to defend myself)."

Sharing an unpleasant experience, Vibhuti expressed, "After the pitch, mera aisa blackout hua. Mujhe kuch nahi yaad ki wahan pe kya hua. Literally, jab janta dekh rahi thi main bhi janta ke taraf pehli baar dekh rahi thi ki hua kya the actually uss show pe. Kyunki answers maine diye, composed main lagi par andar se mujhe bilkul blackout tha (After the pitch, I had such a blackout. I don't remember much of what happened there. Literally, when the public was watching, I was also watching for the first time what actually happened on the show. Because the answers I gave, I looked composed but I was completely blacked out)."

Pitcher Vibhuti Arora wanted THESE sharks as investors

Besides sharing her experience of Shark Tank India 3, pitcher Vibhuti Arora expressed that she wanted either Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, or Azhar Iqubal to join hands with her by offering an investment deal.

The founder of House of Beauty India mentioned, "Namita was my dream shark. I really wanted Namita. I really Peyush, and I really want Azhar." Talking about Azhar Iqubal, Vibhuti said, "I think wo itne genuine hain (he is so genuine) in what he does, and his approach is so humble that it could really help a brand like us."

Speaking about Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh, Vibhuti said, "Aman aur Vineeta actually skincare businesses invest kar chuke hain (Aman and Vineeta have actually invested in skincare businesses), and I would think it would be a conflict of interest, so they would not be my first choice either. They would not be my first option."

Pitcher Vibhuti Arora's pitch on Shark Tank India 3

During her pitch in Shark Tank India 3, Vibhuti Arora claimed to have certified facial yoga teachers and that her brand even manufactured products that are direct alternatives to plastic surgery. Namita Thapar was the first shark to be out, and then Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta announced being out from the pitch. Lastly, Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal also opted out of the investment opportunity.

