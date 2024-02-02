Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh to tie the knot with boyfriend Dipak Chauhan

Actress Arti Singh, known for her dignified stint on the popular reality show Bigg Boss, is all set to get married. She will tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Dipak Chauhan in April.

Arti Singh is all set to marry Dipak Chauhan?

According to reports from Hindustan Times, Arti Singh is considering both April and May, aiming to secure her preferred venue. Currently, she is scouting for the perfect wedding venue in Mumbai, favoring Dragonfly, but it depends on its availability for the festivities.

Grand celebration plans

Arti expressed her desire for a big fat Indian wedding, not a destination one, envisioning a grand celebration with family and friends to make it a memorable and joyful day. The wedding guest list, as per sources, will include everyone from her uncle, actor Govinda, to Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many other friends from the industry.

Before the wedding, Arti plans to have a fun bachelorette party, followed by pre-wedding events like haldi, mehndi, and the main pheras, all at one venue. She is keen on embracing her Punjabi roots and creating cherished memories with her loved ones. While she hasn't officially disclosed any details yet, fans are eagerly awaiting any official announcement from her. Ever since news broke about her impending marriage, they have been showering her with love.

Love and relationship

Arti has been in a relationship with Dipak for over a year, and both are deeply in love, envisioning a future together. Known as the sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Arti gained popularity during her time on Bigg Boss 13, showcasing grace and resilience and earning a spot among the top six finalists in the show. As she embarks on her journey towards marital bliss, fans are eagerly anticipating the star-studded event.

