Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The famous actress and model Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer. Her team announced the news on her official social media account. Pandey was only 32 years old, and her sudden death has come as a shock for many celebrities as well as her fans. Reacting to the disheartening news, Poonam's friend Shivam Sharma expressed his grief.

Shivam Sharma on Poonam Pandey's death

After learning the shocking news, Pinkvilla reached out to Shivam Sharma, who was a part of Lock Upp and was a close friend of Poonam Pandey. While speaking to us, Shivam sounded shaken, and said that he didn't believe the news. He said, "Maybe her account is hacked. " He further added that he wanted to confirm the tragic news before speaking about it, he also added that he hopes that the news is fake.

Later, after getting confirmation, Shivam finally composed himself to talk to us and said, "We've spent a lot of time together, and all those memories are flashing in front of my eyes. It is quite unbelievable because the reason for death is cancer. Haven't heard of someone passing away because of cancer. There were no symptoms, and she never mentioned it. A common friend informed me that her mortal remains are in Pune, while her family is in Kanpur. I don't know how her family will plan the last rites. I want to send a lot of strength to her family."

"I was in touch with Poonam, Saisha Shinde and Karanvir Bohra only from the Lock Upp gang. She had called me recently and congratulated me on my wedding. She also inquired about my honeymoon. Post the show, we used to hang out at her house and do many house parties. She had a pit bull dog, and he would run behind us, and she'd ask us not to panic. It is very shocking. I still can't believe I am referring her to someone who's no more," Shivam Sharma expressed.

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, which was won by Munawar Faruqui. She was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 4.

