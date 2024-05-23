Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover always finds himself at the center of one controversy after another. The Delhi High Court has granted permission today for former BharatPe Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to the US, but separately.

Ashneer Grover and his wife are not allowed to travel to the US together

Ashneer Grover has been granted permission to travel from May 26 to June 12, while Madhuri Jain Grover has been authorized to travel from June 15 onwards.

This travel arrangement ensures that one spouse remains within the country while the other travels abroad. The court has directed the Delhi Police's counsel to propose conditions aimed at guaranteeing the Grovers' return to India.

According to a media report, the Grovers submitted a plea challenging the lookout circulars (LOC) issued against them in connection with an inquiry by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing concerning accusations of financial impropriety.

In June last year, a panel of judges from the Delhi High Court had issued notice regarding the Grovers' request to annul the FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing. Nonetheless, the court had refused to pause the investigation, permitting it to continue. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ashneer and Madhuri are accused of committing an Rs 81-crore fraud at the fintech firm. Lookout Circulars (LOCs) are usually issued against people with a criminal record or under investigation to stop them from leaving the country where the alleged crime took place.

Advertisement

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and former Managing Director of BharatPe, and Madhuri Jain Grover, the company's former head of operations, departed from the organization in early 2022. Subsequently, in December 2022, BharatPe filed a complaint against the couple. In May 2023, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered an FIR against them.

Ashneer Grover’s controversy beyond courtroom

Previously, Aashish Solanki extended an invitation to Ashneer Grover to be a guest on the Pretty Good Roast, a show with a live audience, which is now being published on YouTube.

Allegedly, the judge of Shark Tank India took offense and no longer wished for his face or name to be linked with the show. Aashish uploaded an edited video without including his name or face, and even removed the segment of his roast. However, this was also removed after a few hours.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Shantanu Maheshwari elated to attend the event; 'Wanted to be there for work'