New mom Rubina Dilaik has been on cloud nine ever since she embraced motherhood for the first time and welcomed twin babies. Rubina and Abhinav Shukla became parents to twin girls and later named them Jeeva and Edhaa. During her pregnancy days, Rubina started making vlogs actively and offered a glimpse of her journey. She even started her podcast 'The Mamacado Show'. Now, Rubina Dilaik has shared a new vlog giving fans a glimpse of what she ate during her pregnancy.

What did Rubina Dilaik eat during her pregnancy?

Breakfast:

During her pregnancy journey, one day Rubina recorded her breakfast menu and gave a glimpse of how she started her day. Her breakfast included - Avocado, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, a pesto sandwich, and a protein shake (includes milk, almond, sunflower seeds, watermelon seeds, and pumpkin seeds). She informed that her protein shake doesn't have sugar as it is not recommended.

Spaghetti made by Abhinav Shukla:

Once, Abhinav Shukla cooked spaghetti at home for Rubina and even prepared the sauce.

Relishing Mexican cuisine and seasonal fruit:

In the vlog, the Bigg Boss 14 winner is also seen relishing Tacos and other dishes from Mexican cuisine at a restaurant. She is also seen having a custard apple and stating the importance of having seasonal fruits. She shares how seasonal fruits are fresh and give great energy when consumed.

Advertisement

Another healthy delicious breakfast:

The Shakti actress recorded her breakfast ordeal again and gave a glimpse of her Indian breakfast which includes - tea, parathas, taro, and Parsi fereni.

Lunch:

Rubina's lunch included homemade rotis, chaas, drumstick vegetables, green chili, and dal.

Rubina's mother made homemade butter, lassi, and Panjiri ladoos (made from dry fruits) for her to eat during her pregnancy days.

Toward the end of the vlog, the actress shared with her viewers that she ate everything during her pregnancy days and that is why she is facing trouble losing weight as she gained excessive fat. However, the actress mentions that she doesn't regret gaining weight at all as she enjoyed her pregnancy.

Speaking about their personal life, Rubina and Abhinav got married on June 21, 2018. After almost five years, the couple became parents on November 27, 2023.

ALSO READ: POLL: Red hot or metallic chic; Which of Rubina Dilaik's fashion moments is your favorite?