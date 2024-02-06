Rubina Dilaik is the epitome of beauty and elegance. The actress, who recently welcomed twin daughters with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, is not hesitant to show off her curves post-pregnancy. While dealing with the postpartum challenges, Rubina is allowing herself to get back into shape. Her social media handle is proof of the same.

Rubina is constantly enchanting her fans with pictures of herself exuding grace and radiance. In the last few days, she has treated her fans with her ravishing and spectacular looks. From ruling the game of reds to a modern-day princess look in a powder blue dress, she proves that motherhood has only added to her allure.

Rubina Dilaik's sizzling look

A few days back, the Choti Bahu actress caught everyone's attention on the internet with her stunning orange saree. She wore a saree with orange stripes and beautiful embellishments, paired with a heavily embroidered blouse that had a matching v-neckline. To complete her look, she chose minimal jewelry and let her wavy hair flow down her shoulders.

Ruby in Red

More recently, the Bigg Boss 14 winner shared a few pictures in a stunning red dress that showcased elegance and grace like no other. She effortlessly proved that new moms can be stylish by opting for glamorous one-piece dresses. With a deep neckline, the outfit not only accentuated her curves but also highlighted the timeless charm of this chic attire.

Advertisement

Rubina completed her look by tying her hair in a ponytail and wearing a pair of matching earrings, while the dress had a jacket with intricate embroidery. This unique combination perfectly showcased her bold and fearless fashion sense.

Rubina Dilaik's golden glamor

Rubina Dilaik took a break from her mom duties and decided to do a photo shoot. She looked stunning in a golden blazer paired with a denim skirt, setting new fashion trends. Her outfit perfectly balanced power and glamour, making it an instant fashion hit.

What did not go unnoticed was the funky choice of jewelry and subtle makeup look while mastering the art of simplicity. Her allure in the golden ensemble was enhanced with her natural beauty and glow.

Angelic Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik's fashion choices never fail to fascinate us. Recently, the new mother set the internet ablaze with her modern-day princess look, wearing a stunning powder blue ruffle dress. The dramatic layers of ruffles left us in awe of her beauty.

The outfit Rubina wore had a veil with intricate flower designs that made her look like an angel. The strapless neckline added to the drama of her look. The outfit had a luxurious and dreamy touch, especially with the veil. Her hair and makeup were also perfectly done, not going unnoticed.

POLL: Which Rubina Dilaik's look did you find the best?

Rubina Dilaik is a true fashion icon, whether she's rocking a stunning outfit or setting new trends with her unique style. She exudes charm and confidence effortlessly, making her a force to be reckoned with. That's why Pinkvilla has created a poll, giving you the opportunity to vote for your favorite look of the actress. Don't miss out on this chance to let your voice be heard and show your support for Rubina's incredible fashion sense.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4: Madhuri Dixit opens up to co-judge Suniel Shetty; says ‘why we never worked together before’