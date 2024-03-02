Rubina Dilaik reveals why she finally let someone touch her face for first time in fifteen years of her career

In her latest vlog, Rubina Dilaik spends quality time with her family during her twin daughters' first staycation. Aside from family time, she was also there for a recent photoshoot. In the vlog, she shares her experience of working after the birth of her twins. Later, Rubina challenges her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

She also mentions that, for the first time in fifteen years of her career, she has allowed someone to touch her face.

Why did she let someone touch her face?

In a recent vlog, the Choti Bahu actress, Rubina Dilaik, was getting ready for her photoshoot and said, “P.S. For the very first time in fifteen years, I’ve let someone touch my face.” She then introduced the makeup artist and the team who worked on her look without her interference. She mentioned that she had never done costume trials before in her life, and this was her first time working with a stylist.

Later, the Bigg Boss 14 winner claimed, “Today I am artist ke bharose (Today, I am relying on the artist).” She expressed feeling clueless about her appearance and the outcome of the photos since she was entirely dependent on the artist for her look that day. For the first time, Rubina did not inquire about the look or set.

What changed Rubina this much?

While reflecting on her many "firsts," a teammate asked Rubina about the sudden change in her. She replied, “I think this motherhood has taught me that you have to learn to get go of many things, many ideas and you have to learn to be embracing of unacceptable.” The Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant added, “Mera ye jo unpredicted things ka jo phase ane wala hai (This phase of unpredicted things that is coming), and where I am just wanting to understand to let go and trust the process. That’s what I will learn. And also this is my very first time doing that. Let’s see what the results are.” Her thoughts reflect the love she has for her current phase of motherhood, indicating an understanding of the changes she must accept in her life.

Later in the vlog, Rubina dazzled in her latest photoshoot look, which she had previously shared on social media.

Which surprise challenge Rubina has given to Abhinav?

The couple always seizes every opportunity to have a romantic time together. They recently decided to take a break from their busy lives and enjoy a staycation in Lonavala. During their getaway, Rubina playfully challenged her husband to cook a scrumptious meal for her, and he happily fulfilled his promise. Abhinav Shukla, a contestant from Bigg Boss 14, prepared a mouth-watering dish with the assistance of a professional chef to delight his beloved wife.

