A new mom in the town, Rubina Dilaik is keeping busy with her newborn twins. However, the actress makes sure to take some time out for herself. She recently shot for an interesting podcast with her friend Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu. She took to her YouTube channel to record a vlog of the same and also spoke about her friendship with the actor and social media influencer.

Rubina Dilaik on her friendship with Faisal Shaikh

Taking to her YouTube vlogs, Rubina shared her thoughts on friendship with Faisal Shaikh. She revealed that Faisu is one of the few friends that she made in her professional life. She stated that she makes sure to take out time for her friends and when Faisu had asked her a few months back about doing the podcast, she had to postpone the same as she was pregnant. The social media influencer contacted her again and she felt she should do the podcast.

Rubina also mentioned that Faisu is her great friend and that they made great memories during the shoot of the reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In both the shows, the duo performed brilliantly.

Rubina Dilaik gets praised by Faisal Shaikh for her punctuality

In the vlog that Rubina posted, she revealed that she was late for the podcast and needed to hurry up. The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress rushed her skin-care and make-up routine to make it on time for the shoot. She had to pack the breakfast and eat during the shoot as she didn't get the time to have breakfast because her daughters Jeeva and Edha woke up early morning.

Towards the end of the vlog, Faisu appreciated Rubina for her punctuality as she made it on time. This made Dilaik happy.

Rubina Dilaik's complaint to Faisu

Rubina Dilaik expressed her disappointment with Faisal Shaikh not turning up to meet her for the longest time. She cribbed about the same in a fun way pulling Faisu's leg while he tried to defend himself. Faisal promised the Bigg Boss 14 winner that he would soon pay the long-due visit to her house.

Rubina Dilaik at Mr. Faisu's podcast

Rubina Dilaik appeared in Mr. Faisu's podcast wherein the duo spoke about their friendship, reality shows, bringing up kids and more. The Chhoti Bahu actress also advised Faisu to participate in Bigg Boss and be his real self to win the show. The actress also opened up about not being a part of award functions as she feels they are biased.

Faisu shared his thoughts about the Bigg Boss winner and stated that now the show is no longer personality-based. He remarked that nowadays, the deserving contestant doesn't win and the winner is dependent upon the fanbase of the contestants.

Rubina Dilaik on her career after embracing motherhood

In the podcast with Faisu, Rubina mentioned that she would never quit Television. She stated that she is open for any kind of medium to perform and entertain the viewers.

On her vlogging journey, Rubina told Faisu that she had an account on YouTube when the plattform was introduced. She also shared the importance of her vlogs and said that her YouTube channel is her way of putting her memories in a video diary.

