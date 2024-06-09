Sania Mirza says she’ll lead her biopic 'if Shah Rukh Khan does the film' or ‘Akshay Kumar is in it’

Sania Mirza has brought name and fame to the country at several international events. Hence, it would be apt to see her life being made in a biopic for the world to be inspired by her hard work and accomplishments.

While she enjoys being on the court and improving her skills, the former professional tennis player is also fond of Bollywood films and B-town actor Akshay Kumar. In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sania expressed her fondness for the action hero and spoke about Shah Rukh Khan. Read on!

Sania Mirza would like to be in her biopic for these reasons

Sania Mirza recently graced the OTT show The Great Indian Kapil Show with boxer Mary Kom, badminton player Saina Nehwal, and sharpshooter Sift Kaur. During their fun chat, host Kapil Sharma recalled that in an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan stated that he would like to play the love interest of Sania in her biopic.

On hearing this, the former Indian professional tennis player was taken aback. She said, “But before that, I need to have a love interest.” She also excitedly expressed her bias towards Akshay Kumar and divulged, “If Shah Rukh ji does the film, I might play myself. And I’ll definitely do it if Akshay Kumar is in it.”

During the interview, Kapil also pointed out that Priyanka Chopra had played the part of Mary Kom in her biopic and her sister, actress Parineeti Chopra was seen in Saina Nehwal’s biographical sports film.

He also quizzed Mirza whom she would like to see play her part in her biopic. To this, Mirza added, “Are there any Chopra sisters left? No, I think we have many good actors in our country. Anyone is fine. Or maybe I should play myself.”

Sania Mirza’s separation from ex-husband Shoaib Malik

The internet went berserk earlier this year when news of Sania and Shoaib’s alleged divorce spread like wildfire. Soon, the Pakistani cricketer testified to the rumors by announcing his marriage to actress Sana Javed. Since then, the celebrity has been spending her time around her loved ones and posting several glimpses of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

