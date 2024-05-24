Rubina Dilaik and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, have been treating their fans with a string of pictures from their Bhutan gateway. Meanwhile, in an unexpected turn of events, the actress took to her Instagram and informed her followers about her X (formerly known as Twitter) account getting hacked. The Bigg Boss 14 fame requested fans not to engage with it. The entire issue has left her admirers concerned.

On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla further stated that they have been trying to regain access to Dilaik's X account. Let us dive into the details.

Rubina Dilaik's X account hacked

Earlier this morning (May 24), Rubina Dilaik shared a screenshot of the sign-in window of the X application, which showed an error. Dropping the same, the actress wrote, "My X (Twitter ) account has been HACKED! Please do not engage and please “Report IT AS HACKED “

Have a look at her post here:

Abhinav Shukla urges fans not to react to hacker

Abhinav posted a note on X and Mentioned how they have been trying to regain access but due to the glitch, they are unable to. The actor even asked the microblogging platform to address the issue and requested fans not to have any kind of engagement with the hacker.

His tweet read, "@RubiDilaik this is to inform all that Rubina Dilaik’s X account has been hacked! Please do not reply, engage or react to hacker! @X @XCorpIndia trying to regain access but glitch from your end! Please address the issue asap!"

Check out Abhinav's tweet here:

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Bhutan days

For the last few days, Rubina and Abhinav posted scenic pictures from their visit to Bhutan. The couple visited several picturesque locations, including temples. Well, this was not his first time in Bhutan, as they had been here once before.

On the professional front, the Choti Bahu fame was last seen in the Punjabi drama film Chal Bhajj Chaliye. Speaking of her television career, Rubina is known for shows such as Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

