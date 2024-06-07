Nia Sharma shares BTS from Suhagan Chudail sets as she vibes in black; Rubina Dilaik comments THIS

Nia Sharma is currently seen in the role of a chudail in the television series Suhagan Chudail. The actress, who is known for her bold style, has aced the role of the sexy chudail and has proved only she can do justice to the role. The actress keeps on treating her fans to behind-the-scenes glimpses of the show.

In the most recent post, Nia shared some pictures of her sizzling in a black outfit on the sets of the show. It garnered the attention of netizens and also her colleague, Rubina Dilaik.

Nia Sharma’s recent post

On May 7, Nia Sharma posted a series of pictures and a clip from an outdoor shoot sequence of Suhagan Chudail. The photos show the actress in a black bralette with wide straps. It also has black shimmer and embroidery all over. It is paired with a sheer skirt. In the clip, the actress is seen doing some moves, flaunting her perfect curves.

Check out Nia Sharma’s post here:

Rubina Dilaik’s comment on Nia Sharma’s post

Rubina Dilaik and Nia Sharma have shared a good bond ever since they participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia’s latest post caught the attention of the new mom, who dropped the comment, “Sexxyyy.” Sharma liked and replied with a red heart emoji to the comment.

The actress uploaded the post with a witty caption, “Chudail is Vibing in Black…”

Nia Sharma on saying no to Suhagan Chudail

In a recent conversation, Nia Sharma, who is playing a chudail (witch), Nishiganda, in the supernatural series Suhagan Chudail, revealed that when she first heard the show’s name, she was “dead against doing it.” But the makers told her that whatever she was saying no to was actually made for her.

They explained they were looking for someone who could be sultry and play around with beauty to make men fall for her. This convinced the actress to take up the role.

Suhagan Chudail streams on JioCinema and airs on Colors TV Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.

