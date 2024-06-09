WATCH: Katrina Kaif makes a splash at airport as she returns to Mumbai in style after holidaying in London; fans are all hearts

Katrina Kaif is one of the most stunning actresses in B-Town. Katrina often grabs our eyeballs with her pictures on social media. The 40-year-old actress had been staying in London for quite some time. She was there with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal. Pictures and videos of the couple strolling in London recently went viral online.

Now, Katrina has finally returned to Mumbai and is already making heads turn with her latest airport look.

Katrina Kaif returns to India

On Sunday, Katrina Kaif was spotted by the paparazzi in the city. A video of Katrina arriving at the airport has caught our attention, and it is a treat for her fans. In the clip, the Merry Christmas actress can be seen walking in style as she arrives at the airport.

Katrina Kaif looks oh-so-gorgeous in her all-black attire. She opted for a black shirt with a knot and twinned it with black pants. The actress paired her outfit with a long black shrug. She kept her hair open and sported sunglasses.

Katrina flashes her million-dollar smile in the moment. Isn't she looking stunning?

Watch the video here:

Here's how fans are reacting to Katrina's latest look

Netizens were quick enough to bombard the comment section with reactions. They are going gaga over her latest appearance at the airport. "The queen in black," a comment reads. "Omg, finally," another fan commented.

"Queen," an Instagram user wrote. "Stunning ma'am," a fan wrote.

"The queen is finally back," reads a comment.

Katrina Kaif's work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's directorial venture, Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller film was released in January this year. Before this, Katrina worked in Tiger 3, the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), co-starring Salman Khan.

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003. Her notable films include Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Race, Singh Is Kinng, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

On the personal front, Katrina Kaif is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

