Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani in their stunning gowns prove friends who slay together stay together

Well, friendship in Bollywood can be as radiant as the stars themselves, and here is the perfect example of Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani. Both of them have a close friendship that can be traced back to their younger days. Kiara and Isha may be leading rather different lives these days; while Kiara is making a name for herself in the film industry, Isha comes from a big business family, but they are still very close friends.

However, there is one thing that both these women have in common; they both dress impeccably and both are fashion icons in their own rights and the latest of Kiara’s image is a testimony to this. Just have a look at their friendship coupled with a great sense of style

Isha Ambani’s flouncy gown

In the photo shared by Kiara Advani, both women can be seen holding hands adorned in glamorous gowns. Isha Ambani stole the spotlight in an enchanting orange gown that boasts a backless design with chain detailing. The gown’s flouncy flair and delicate floral accents added a touch of whimsy and femininity to her look.

With her gown, the businesswoman opted for pearl hoop earrings, and for make-up, she opted for a coral color palette that enhanced her natural beauty. Isha’s blushed cheeks blended with subtle highlighter, imparted a healthy glow. The nude lipstick also added a soft touch to her look and the coral tones harmonized with her gown as well. Isha’s hair, elegantly parted in the center, framed her face.

Kiara Advani’s sleek black gown

On the flip side, Kiara exuded sophistication in a stunning black velvet gown that hugged her curves from all the right places. The gown featured a chic halter neck design, accentuating the Shershaah actress’ statuesque figure with a bodycon fit.

To add a touch of drama, flair, and contrast, she paired her gown with green earrings while holding a sleek black purse in her hand. In terms of make-up, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes. Her dewy complexion radiated a subtle glow accentuating her features with a luminous finish. Her nude lips added a soft elegance to her makeup, allowing her eyes to remain the focal point of her look. She neatly tied her hair in a bun which complemented the sleek silhouette of the gown.

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani don’t just invest in fashion, but they are also both involved in the fashion world, working with famous brands, participating in fashion shows, and being on the covers of famous magazines. These two have become quite influential in the fashion scene and they are an inspiration to millions of followers who emulate Kiara and Isha’s fashion sense.

