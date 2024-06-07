3 times Suhana Khan showed us why sarees can be an ideal cocktail pick

Making headlines for not only being Shah Rukh Khan’s darling daughter, Suhana Khan has a separate fan base for her stunning desi looks. Ever since her online debut, the Archies actress is often seen stepping out with her friends for brunches and at parties and events with her family. But what caught our attention is that Suhana is often spotted donning a breezy summer-friendly chikankari kurti or slaying like a true desi girl donning lehengas and sarees.

While we love her in her Western attire too, the ethnic wear on her simply hits different. Recently, Suhana has worn some impeccable cocktail sarees from various designers which capsulated her desi aura in the best way possible. We have three of her fabulous looks where she proved why sarees can be an ideal cocktail pick when you style it right.

Let’s decode Suhana Khan’s style that makes sarees an ideal cocktail pick

Suhana Khan in a copper-hued Sabyasachi cocktail saree

Taking the red carpet by storm at the NMACC opening, the King Khan’s daughter looked ravishing in a Sabyasachi cocktail saree. She opted for a copper and black saree and embraced the look that celebrated the mastery of the Indian faire.

The animal-printed organza saree from ace designer Sabyasachi’s collection featured an impeccable hand-beaten copper thread, and textured sequin work rending as delicate flowers. Suhana styled this stunning six yards with a gilded strappy bralette that accentuated and enhanced her décolletage.

Keeping her look minimal, Suhana gave a nod to a stunning pair of shoulder-duster earrings from the designer’s eponymous label. These earrings featured Sabyasachi’s signature tiger emblem and were the perfect addition to complete her look.

Furthermore, she opted for a soft glam look with nude lips, soft brown eyes along with tons of mascara that give her eyes a stylish lift. Suhana finished the look with a hint of blush and a tiny bindi.

Gen-Z style icon Suhana Khan in Manish Malhotra couture

Already making headlines with her fashion choices, Suhana Khan looked absolutely stunning as she dolled up for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Wearing a saree from the designer’s collection, this Gen-Z diva kept her style chic with a hint of desi-ness.

The saree featured heavy embellishment of sequins, cut-pipes, and aari work in chevron pattern in gold and copper hues. The contrasting work over the ivory base saree was further accentuated with tiny pearls. Suhana wore a beige shimmery strappy bustier blouse that has matching embellishments to compliment the saree.

To further style her look, this beauty added a contrasting pair of emerald droplet earrings that added a pop of color to her monotone look. For glam, Suhana kept her look subtle with matte makeup, blushed and contoured cheeks, hues of brown on her eyes, and a nude lip gloss. She finished her look with her tied into a neat pony with a few curly strands.

Suhana Khan adds right amount of bling to Falguni Shane Peacock cocktail saree

Sporting a classic Falguni Shane Peacock couture for Diwali, Suhana Khan dazzled in a beige sheer cocktail saree. Featuring the designer duo’s signature feather ruffle border, this beige saree had the right amount of golden-copper bling. Decked up in this sheer drape with sparkling stripes, Suhana made it look nothing less than an ethnic finery. The saree came with a dazzling sequin horizontal border and feather trim along the hem.

Suhana Khan further accentuated the saree with an oh-so-gorgeous cold-shoulder blouse! With a plunging neckline, the blouse featured hints of gold sequins and dangling beads. The thin strap of her gilded blouse tied her look together and instantly lifted the look. We bet now you see why this look is such a hit fashion trend this time around.

Acing at her minimal but statement-making jewellery game, Suhana Khan repeated the emerald dangler earrings and finished her look. With center-parted bangs and hair tied up in a pony, this gen-z diva sealed her look with clean-girl makeup, nude lips, and tons of mascara.

Suhana Khan certainly has an innate elegance and her feminine charm drives her style to be something exquisite. No matter what occasion, or what style, she most definitely pulls off the look with utmost glamor and grace. Comment down below and let us know which of these looks you find to be a stellar one.

