BTS unveils 3 new videos for FESTA 2024 BANG BANG CON: Ji Jin Jung Radio B-T-S, Billboard Hot 100 No.1 Skit, Life Goes On (SPECIAL CLIP)

BTS has unveiled three exclusive unseen videos as part of FESTA 2024's BANG BANG CON, delighting fans worldwide. The special releases include behind-the-scenes footage of Ji. Jin. Jung RADIO, a recording sketch of their Billboard Hot 100 No.1 hit skit, and a serene performance of Life Goes On (in the forest version).

On June 8, following the heartwarming BANG BANG CON livestream, BTS released a series of special unseen videos featuring all 7 members. The first video released dates back to July 2020, offering a delightful glimpse into BTS' playful and heartfelt behind-the-scenes moments.

This exclusive footage captures the septet announcing the release of their digital single Dynamite, their first all-English song. The video begins with J-Hope expressing his excitement and freshness, setting a lively tone for the announcement. BTS members Jin, RM, and SUGA take part in the fun, engaging fans with their humorous banter on the fictional JiJinJung RADIO show. As the weather forecaster, RM provides a quirky and amusing weather update, while SUGA entertains with a brief, soulful rendition of The Truth Untold.

As the video progresses, V chimes in with a whimsical traffic report, highlighting the clear paths for ARMY to reach BTS, symbolizing the strong connection between the group and their fans. The members then reveal the exciting news of their upcoming single, Dynamite, emphasizing its upbeat nature and their desire to bring energy and positivity during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Ji. Jin. Jung RADIO Behind the Scenes video here;

The second video comes from September 1, 2020, capturing the euphoric moment when Dynamite became BTS' first song to top the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. This milestone coincided with Jungkook's birthday, adding an extra layer of joy and celebration for the group. The recording session for the Skit included in their BE album reveals the members' genuine reactions and emotions.

As they gather to commemorate this historic achievement, the atmosphere is filled with excitement and disbelief. Each member is congratulated as they enter, with jokes about their newfound status as Billboard's number one artists. Overwhelmed with happiness, Jimin reflects on the surreal nature of their success, while Jungkook receives heartfelt birthday wishes alongside accolades for their chart-topping single.

SUGA, arriving late, humorously acknowledges his tardiness, adding to the lighthearted and candid mood of the session. The members discuss their sleepless nights, eagerly awaiting the announcement and sharing their experiences of the momentous reveal.

Watch BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No.1 Skit Recording Sketch video here;

The third special clip of BTS' Life Goes On (in the forest ver.) takes fans back to November 2020, when BTS released their heartfelt BE album. This alternative edition of the Life Goes On music video offers a serene and intimate glimpse into the group's candid moments. Filmed in lush greenery away from the hustle-bustle of the city, the video captures the members in a tranquil setting, showcasing the song's soothing and reflective nature.

In this special clip, BTS members use a self-camera to document their experiences, creating a personal and engaging atmosphere. Their genuine emotions and connection to the song shine through as they sing, Life Goes On, resonating deeply with fans worldwide. The video’s natural backdrop complements the song's themes of resilience and hope amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the special clip of BTS' Life Goes On (in the forest ver.) here;

Life Goes On made history as the first Korean song to top numerous Billboard charts, and this forest version underscores the song's universal message of continuity and optimism.

