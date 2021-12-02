EXCLUSIVE: Jay Soni on why he was shocked hearing about Sasural Genda Phool 2; Adds THIS show should come back

Jay Soni is back with the second season of his show Sasural Genda Phool. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor states that when he was first informed about Sasural Genda Phool 2, he was surprised, shocked and excited. “It's been like a decade and the show coming back now is really good. This was never like a typical daily soap, so I said I don’t mind getting associated with this kind of project again. Soon after, things started moving and everyone came onboard. So yes, I am really happy, excited and nervous, everything is mixed,” says Jay.

He adds that he had never thought that Sasural Genda Phool’s season 2 will ever be made. “It’s a big star cast and to get everyone onboard was a task, but somehow they managed it. Everyone said yes and people removed time for this show,” Jay informs, further adding that a lot of people in the lockdown had messaged him requesting for the second part.

“They were like, ‘We are watching it on Hotstar. We value the family now, and even more in the lockdown. Your show was so nice, the whole family was staying together’, and they missed this. People have really started valuing the relationships in this lockdown, so what better than this,” says Jay.

Besides Sasural Genda Phool, is there any other show of his which he would like to see make a comeback with the second season? “I like every show of mine, but I love Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki. That was also a good show with a lot of values. Even in that one, there was no vamp as such, it was just the situation. So that one,” Jay signs off.

