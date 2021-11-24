EXCLUSIVE: Jay Soni on working after years in Sasural Genda Phool 2: I am excited & nervous to be back

Sasural Genda Phool was one of the most popular shows on the Indian television screens. The show was highly appreciated for its different storyline and talented cast. It was a complete entertainment package. The lead pair was played by Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna. The show also starred ace actress Supriya Pilgaokar. Now the show is returning with season two and actor Jay Soni will also be part of the show.

In the show, Jay Soni played the role Ishaan and received a lot of appreciation. The actor spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla, “It feels amazing and very nostalgic coming back on sets and especially for Sasural Genda Phool. And after almost 4 years of break, I am coming back on TV and it feels like I never left it only. And yes it is difficult to get into that daily soap pattern like you know shooting every day and I am preparing myself every day. Like okay, come on let’s go! But this show is a different thing because every day I go home with some learning. And I have always enjoyed shooting for Sasural and it’s the same feeling right now also I am really excited and nervous to be back after four and a half years.”

Sasural Genda Phool will start airing on Star Bharat from November end and it will be exciting to see new season of the show.



