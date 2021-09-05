EXCLUSIVE: Jay Soni on his break from TV: I didn’t want to do anything where I wouldn’t be happy

Jay Soni is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Sasural Genda Phool. His last acting stint on TV was for Bhaag Bakool Bhaag in 2017, and hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod him about his absence from the small screen, and Jay says, “Firstly my wife was pregnant, so I spent time looking after her. Around the same time I had put on a lot of weight - I was eating a lot, and wasn’t working out. But then I realised that I have to get back in shape, so I went for a complete transformation,” informs Jay.

He further adds, “Additionally, I was taking my own time to accept a new show, maybe because the right thing was not coming my way. I wasn’t very happy with the way my career was going, and I didn’t want to do anything where I wouldn’t be happy. So I decided to take a break and learn new things. I learnt new dance forms, did theatre workshops, and a lot of other interesting things. As an actor and a creative person, one needs to keep learning, and keep giving something new to the audience. So I was working on that.”

In the meanwhile, Jay had even opened a small cafe of his own. “I wanted to learn about that aspect as well, and before investing in something big, it was important to take some experience with a smaller place. However, I wasn’t able to dedicate much time to it, and then the lockdown happened. So with most of the staff gone, I had to shut down the place. Now I have moved on to some interesting web projects, so I don’t have enough time now to revive it,” Jay shares. However, the actor remains tight lipped about the web show for which he is presently shooting. “I can’t talk much about it now, but all I can say is that it's a really big show”

Jay admits that while he was on a break, he did miss acting. “I really miss it, when I am not in front of the camera. So during that time, I keep myself busy by learning new things,” says Jay, adding that he is in talks for some TV shows too. “But I can’t confirm anything as of now. If something good comes my way, I will definitely do it. Why won’t I? But till the time I don’t get what I really want to do, I rather also try my luck in the web space,” Jay signs off.

