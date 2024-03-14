Namita Thapar, one of the judges on Shark Tank India 3, recently hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. During this interactive session, numerous aspiring entrepreneurs and fans of Namita flooded the thread with a wide range of questions. They inquired about her professional achievements, how she manages her personal life, and even asked about her relationship with the other Sharks. Despite a few trolls, Namita responded positively to all the queries.

Namita Thapar replies to trolls

A few users pointed out that Namita Thapar works in a company built by her dad. One user asked her, “What is your role in emcure pharma? What made you agree to be a shark? You didn't build your own business so how do you give advice to others building their OWN business?” To this, the Shark Tank India 3 judge replied, "Scaling a family business requires an entrepreneurial mindset too.”

Another user asked what would she do if she had no ‘daddy’s money’. Thapar wrote a positive reply highlighting her education which reads, "I am a CA (first attempt)...MBA ...fantastic credentials ...I'm sure I would do just fine even without daddy money my friend!"

In the same session, one user asked Thapar how she handles online trolling and if it affects her mental health. The question reads, "There are many trolls out there who troll you immensely and target you solely because you took over your father's business. How do you deal with these trolls? Does this affect your mental health?"

The entrepreneur replied, "It has helped me to become even more thick-skinned. I thank them for that, I have fun with my memes. Best way to live life." Well, she definitely knows how to take things positively.

The Executive Director of Emcure also addressed concerns about her investment strategy, and her exit from companies and businesses outside her area of expertise. For the unversed, before joining Emcure, Thapar worked as a Senior Manager at Abbott for 5 years. Currently, she is seen on television as a judge on Shark Tank India 3.

