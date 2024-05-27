Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is getting a lot of love and appreciation. Almost every cast member of the project has managed to grab the attention of the viewers. While some are praised for their performances, a few have been receiving flak from the audiences. Well, do you know SLB's Heeramandi has a special connection with a popular TV show? Anupamaa's Vanraj played by Sudhanshu Pandey revealed an important link between the two projects.

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals the connection between Heeramandi and Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is often lauded for the kind of dialogues that are written for the primary characters. Its popular dialogue 'Aapko Kya' went viral and many viewers created reels on the same. Similarly, many dialogues from Heeramandi too have been getting rave reviews. The connection between the two projects is the dialogue writer Divynidhi Sharma.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sudhanshu revealed that Divynidhi wrote dialogues from Anupamaa as well and he mentioned that he did a great job in Heeramandi.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi is a project that revolves around the pre-independence era and the contribution of courtesans in the freedom fight. The primary cast of the show consists of actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal who played the characters of Mallikajaan, Fareedan, Bibbojaan, Waheeda, Lajjo and Alamzeb respectively. Taha Shah Budesha played the male lead, ajdar Baloch.

Meanwhile, supporting characters played by Jason Shah (Cartwright), Shruti Sharma (Saima), and Indresh Malik (Ustaad Ji) were also applauded by the viewers.

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa's current track revolves around everyone including Yashdeep turning against Anupamaa. Toshu has been plotting against her too. She is asked to not attend Dimpy and Titu's wedding. Amidst the chaos, Anuj is said to support Anupamaa against everyone, including his daughter Aadhya.

