Shark Tank India Season 3 has been grabbing eyeballs ever since it premiered. Along with other renowned sharks, entrepreneur Anupam Mittal has also been a part of the show since its first season. Apart from his strong on-screen persona, he has also been an active social media user and he doesn't fail to impress his Instagram family. Now, his witty reply to a fan's question has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet.

Anupam Mittal gives witty reply to a fan:

A few hours back, Anupam Mittal shared his picture from the sets of Shark Tank India Season 3, on his Instagram. He looks dapper as always in a formal suit. Sharing this snap with his fans and followers, the reputed entrepreneur asked fans for suggestions on what he could do better. He said, "I miss you too Except 2-3 episodes, #sharktankindia S3 is killing it, but since it’s my day off, tell me what I can do better, and maybe I will think about it Nahi seriously, bolo na."

While the comment section was flooded with several suggestions and questions, one fan asked him, "Anupam sir marvel ki picture mei kaam karlo." Replying to this, Anupam wrote, "@thego4t_aryan._ they can’t afford me."

Take a look at Anupam Mittal's post here-

Here's Anupam Mittal's comment-

Known for his witty personality and no-nonsense attitude, Anupam's unique perspective towards a pitch often leaves viewers surprised. Well, it seems like his social media game has also been raising the bar and fans are truly loving it.

About Shark Tank India Season 3:

Shark Tank India Season 3 offers a huge platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business ideas. If they succeed in impressing the judges, the pitchers then receive funds to boost their business. Also, the interesting lineup of sharks/entrepreneurs belonging to diverse business backgrounds makes the reality show worth the watch.

The sharks from Season 1 like Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh continue to be a part of Season 3. The other sharks are Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal, Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Varun Dua, Ronnie Screwvala, and Radhika Gupta. The business reality show premiered on January 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar gets irked as pitchers go with Aman Gupta’s offer