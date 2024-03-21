Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO, is known for his calm and composed personality. Audiences have admired his presence on Shark Tank India 3 as a judge and business expert. Being a part of the business reality show, Ritesh makes sure to give valuable and practical advice to the pitchers. Well, the billionaire hotelier keeps inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs with his words of wisdom through his social media

Ritesh Agarwal's valuable opinion on entrepreneurship

It goes without saying that Ritesh Agarwal is a successful entrepreneur who knows the value of each sacrifice one has to make to build an empire. However, even after touching the skies, he remains grounded and never misses a chance to motivate his fellow youngsters who seek an opportunity to build businesses.

A few hours ago, Ritesh took to social media and posted a video clip with an inspiring note. We can hear him saying, "You will see some of your friends taking world trips on your Facebook account. And then you'd feel I'm having to work 16 hours a day because of my passion. You'd have a lot of these sacrificial feelings every week. Remember, in the long term, it will all be worth it."

The Shark Tank India 3 judge captioned his post, "Entrepreneurship is all about sacrificing the present to build a better future." The video is a compilation of his early days in business, wherein we can see Ritesh taking steps to create his brand.

Netizens react

Reacting to Ritesh Agarwal's video, one of the users penned a long note in the comment section, expressing his admiration for the young personality. The comment read, "Ritesh sir, we all know you will face a lot of rejections in your life. And this will shown in your face, where you always smiling. We also see that how you feel bad when you gave a very good offers, but entrepreneur didn't take your offer. At the end I will always learn something new from you!"

A netizen lauded Ritesh by commenting, "Ritesh bhaiya is like Junior Sir Ratan Tata, so humble, so calm.....amazing personality. Who agree with me??" Another comment read, "This man is fr going to be the greatest influential entrepreneur in this decade."

