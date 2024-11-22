Shehnaaz Gill begins shooting for new project: ‘Immensely proud and happy to announce…’; More details inside
Actress Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media today to announce her new project. She begins shooting for a Punjabi film.
The popular actress Shehnaaz Gill has shared exciting news with her fans. She is starting a new journey as she begins shooting for a Punjabi film. She shared details of the project on her official Instagram handle.
On November 22, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to announce that she had started shooting for her upcoming Punjabi film. She shared a series of pictures that captured the special moments of the day, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "Starting a new journey today, I am immensely proud and happy to announce that today, we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team."
Check out Shehnaaz GIll’s post below:
She also mentioned the director, producers and other individuals associated with the movie in the caption. In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen holding a clapperboard, which signifies the official start of the project. Another image shows her joining the team in a prayer and a few with the team members.
Fans quickly flooded the comment section with good wishes, expressing their excitement to see her back in Punjabi cinema. For the unversed, she started her acting career with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Later, she continued to grow her career with diverse projects.
Shehnaaz Gill first rose to fame in Punjabi films and the music scene before gaining nationwide recognition through Bigg Boss 13. Some of her notable films in the Punjabi film industry include Daaka, Silsila Sidnaaz Ka, and Honsla Rakh among others. Her Hindi film debut was with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Besides movies, she has also been featured in multiple music videos. It was her stint in Bigg Boss 13 that made her a household name. Gill, who finished third in the reality show, fell in love with late actor Sidharth Shukla on the show. Following her participation in the reality show, her life and career took an interesting turn.
ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill talks about being possessive of Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13; 'Bhai woh handsome bhi tha na'