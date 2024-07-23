Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh recalls not getting as much work as other BB contestants, talks about her bond with Siddharth Shukla

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of depression and anxiety

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Arti Singh who recently got married to Dipak Chauhan gave her first interview after marriage on the Abraa Ka Dabra Show hosted by dear friend and another finalist of Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra. She spoke about not getting work after Bigg Boss 13 as compared to other contestants who immediately started receiving offers after the show ended.

Arti recalled, “I was not getting work after the show, as compared to the other contestants who were doing music videos and getting shows.”

Arti Singh opens up on depression and anxiety after Bigg Boss 13

Paras Chhabra discussed the mental health struggles that contestants often face after Bigg Boss, mentioning issues like depression and anxiety. He asked Arti Singh if she experienced something similar.

Arti admitted that she did and then added she struggled to find work after the show ended which had an impact on her mental health. Unlike other contestants who quickly received offers for TV shows, films, and music videos, Arti went months without any opportunities, making it a challenging period for her.

Paras empathized with Arti, sharing that he too faced difficulties finding work post-Bigg Boss. He highlighted how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated these challenges, causing significant delays in their career comebacks. Despite Bigg Boss 13 being one of the most popular seasons, both Paras and Arti had to endure a long wait before returning to the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Have a look at a snippet of the Abra Ka Dabra Show:

Arti Singh on her bond with Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill

Paras Chhabra remarked how during Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh often listened to Sidharth Shukla and asked if they knew each other beforehand. Arti revealed that she had only met Sidharth a few months before joining the show, which surprised Paras as he assumed their friendship dated back years.

She then spoke about her close bond with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz, forming a tight-knit group of four along with Sidharth. Arti mentioned that even Farah Ma'am acknowledged their strong friendship, comparing it to a tightly closed fist, symbolizing their unity.

Throwback to Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s marriage

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan began their pre-wedding festivities on April 22, 2024. After celebrating with elaborate Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies, Arti married her long-time partner Dipak Chauhan on April 25 at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai.

Advertisement

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. However, the reception was a glamorous event featuring numerous Bollywood and television celebrities.

Among the attendees were Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants such as Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, along with other prominent figures from the industry.

Take a look at Arti Singh’s post:

About Arti Singh

Arti began her acting career in 2007 with the Star Plus drama series Maayka.She is best recognized for her roles in Colors TV's dramas Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai and Parichay, as well as &TV's drama series Waaris.

In 2019, Arti participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she finished as the fourth runner-up. Bigg Boss 13 became the most successful and widely watched season in the show's history.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Episode Update, July 22: Anupama in tears after finding Anuj; latter shouts and asks her to leave him alone