Shehnaaz Gill talks about being possessive of Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13; 'Bhai woh handsome bhi tha na'

Farah Khan's vlogs are a treat to watch. In her recent vlog, Khan cooked a special dish with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, wherein the talented actress spoke about cooking, her future partner, and her marriage plans, among others. In a rare occurrence, the actress shared her feelings for the late actor and Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and explained why she was possessive about him.

In Farah Khan's cooking vlogs, she asked Shehnaaz Gill about the kind of guy she wants to marry. To this, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed that the looks of the guy wouldn't matter much to her. Farah asked her about her possessive nature as it was portrayed towards Siddharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 13.

Shehnaaz said, "Bhai woh handsome bhi tha na. Of course, you will be insecure or possessive ke koi touch na kare. But mujhe lagta hai ke agar muhe koi milega toh acha hi milega. (He was that handsome. Of course, anyone will be possessive that no one should touch him. But, I feel, that whoever I'll get in my life, will be a good person).

When asked about her marriage plans, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress mentioned that there is still time for her to start that chapter of her life.

For the uninitiated, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and instantly became great friends. Viewers could notice their friendship transforming into something more special. The fans fondly called them #SidNaaz and the season's popularity had a lot to do with the duo's crazy fan following.

However, on September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla shockingly passed away due to a heart attack, leaving Shehnaaz and their entire fandom distraught. Since then, Gill seldom talks about the great loss she has faced with Shukla's death. She has only touched up on the topic in a couple of interviews.

