WATCH: Concerned fans of Salman Khan gather outside actor’s Bandra residence following firing incident

In the evening, on April 14, when gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's house, his ardent fans gathered in huge numbers to show their support to the actor. The Mumbai Crime Branch is looking into the matter.

By Loveleen Kaur
Published on Apr 15, 2024  |  04:09 AM IST |  4.3K
Salman Khan
Pic courtesy: Pinkvilla, @Freak4Salman on X

Salman Khan resides in the hearts of his millions of fans. Hence, they often gather outside his residence in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the actor and watch him wave from his balcony. But on the night of April 14, people were not rooting and cheering for the Bollywood actor, but they crowded outside his house expressing concerns after gunshots were fired outside his Bandra residence.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Salman Khan’s fans gather outside his house to show support after firing incident

The Indian film industry and the admirers of Salman Khan were in shock when news of gunshots being fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra made headlines. Everyone got active and the cops started investigating the matter. The family and friends of the actor along with some actors and politicians drove down to his house to check on him.

Related Stories

Security outside Salman's house beefed up following Maharashtra CM’s orders
entertainment
Security outside Salman's house beefed up following Maharashtra CM’s orders
Pooja Bhatt REACTS to firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house
entertainment
Pooja Bhatt REACTS to firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house

Later, on April 14, his ardent followers and fans gathered around his house in huge numbers to show their support for their bhaijaan. In the clip that has now gone viral, people can be seen crowding outside Khan’s Mumbai house where four rounds were fired. Security was on high alert and big personalities could also be seen coming in.

Take a look:


In another clip, politician Raj Thackeray was also seen arriving at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai to meet actor Salman Khan with his security personnel.

Take a look:


According to reports, at around 5 am on April 14, 2024, two motorbike-borne men fired four rounds towards the building and in the air on the moving bike outside the house of the Bollywood actor. During the investigation, it was unearthed that one bullet hit the building’s wall. The CCTV footage was recovered along with a picture of the alleged shooters. A two-wheeler was also found nearly two kilometers away from Khan’s home.

As of now, an FIR has been registered against “unidentified person” and Salman’s security has been beefed up. After the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, allegedly took responsibility for the firing. Currently, nearly ten teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are looking into the matter.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Firing Case: Dad Salim Khan’s reaction to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother claiming responsibility; entire timeline of incident

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Loveleen Kaur

With more than five years of experience in journalism and an MA degree in Mass Communication & Journalism, Loveleen

...

Credits: @Freak4Salman on X
Advertisement

Latest Articles