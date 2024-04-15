WATCH: Concerned fans of Salman Khan gather outside actor’s Bandra residence following firing incident

Salman Khan resides in the hearts of his millions of fans. Hence, they often gather outside his residence in Mumbai to get a glimpse of the actor and watch him wave from his balcony. But on the night of April 14, people were not rooting and cheering for the Bollywood actor, but they crowded outside his house expressing concerns after gunshots were fired outside his Bandra residence.

Salman Khan’s fans gather outside his house to show support after firing incident

The Indian film industry and the admirers of Salman Khan were in shock when news of gunshots being fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Bandra made headlines. Everyone got active and the cops started investigating the matter. The family and friends of the actor along with some actors and politicians drove down to his house to check on him.

Later, on April 14, his ardent followers and fans gathered around his house in huge numbers to show their support for their bhaijaan. In the clip that has now gone viral, people can be seen crowding outside Khan’s Mumbai house where four rounds were fired. Security was on high alert and big personalities could also be seen coming in.

In another clip, politician Raj Thackeray was also seen arriving at Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai to meet actor Salman Khan with his security personnel.

According to reports, at around 5 am on April 14, 2024, two motorbike-borne men fired four rounds towards the building and in the air on the moving bike outside the house of the Bollywood actor. During the investigation, it was unearthed that one bullet hit the building’s wall. The CCTV footage was recovered along with a picture of the alleged shooters. A two-wheeler was also found nearly two kilometers away from Khan’s home.

As of now, an FIR has been registered against “unidentified person” and Salman’s security has been beefed up. After the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, allegedly took responsibility for the firing. Currently, nearly ten teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are looking into the matter.

