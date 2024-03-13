Popular actress Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, has been accused of misusing his security cover provided by the Punjab police. It all started when Santokh released a video in which an unknown caller was heard threatening him. After which, Santokh alleged that the cops weren't taking any action against the culprit.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Surinderpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), from Baba Bakala in Punjab, has confirmed that the police are investigating a matter and will take appropriate action against the accused. In a statement, Singh mentioned that the video in question is two months old and that the accused will be held accountable for their actions.

He further said, "However, he (Santokh Singh Sukh) is misusing the security cover given to him as he runs an organisation. He was instructed not to misuse the security cover, but he disregarded the directive." The DSP also said that six to seven cases have already been filed against Shehnaaz Gill's father.

Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, who is also a leader of a right-wing organization, has refuted these accusations by DSP. Santokh said, "Why are the police making such accusations after two months? They are only making the accusations as I made the video public. The cops have not taken any action so far. Police are leveling such baseless allegations to hide their inaction."

Further, Santokh also added that the cops are claiming the phone call in the video is fake. He said, "On one hand, the police are saying that they are investigating the case, and on the other they are passing a verdict. If this is a fake threat, why have they not registered an FIR against me?"

He claimed that the cases registered against him were part of a political ploy to tarnish his reputation, citing a false rape accusation in which he was ultimately exonerated.

Shehnaaz Gill's father is in Punjab while the actress is in Mumbai preparing for her upcoming project Sab First Class. She will star alongside Varun Sharma. The film, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, promises to be a fun-filled family entertainer.

