Divyanka Tripathi, renowned celebrity in the entertainment industry, never fails to shine on screens with her impeccable acting prowess. The actress is all set to feature in an upcoming web show, Adrishyam. Fans are quite excited to witness Divyanka's magic on screens once again. To know more about her upcoming web series, and her personal and work life, we got into an exclusive conversation with Divyanka Tripathi.

Divyanka talks about the struggles of breaking 'Sati Savitri' image:

While talking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi spoke at length about her personal life struggles, challenges she faced in her professional life, and a lot more. Being in the industry for a long time, the actress starred in several daily soaps and essayed the lead role. When asked if she was ever typecast, Divyanka shared, "I think the biggest struggle is to break the image that has been created."

She continued, "After Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, my image was 'yeh bichari, sati savitri, bholi bhali si, ghar ki bahu type, vahi kaam kar sakti hai'. So to break that image I deliberately took other challenges. I did comedy and other things. After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, even I was unsure about taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. I think that was the best decision of my life."

Further, the actress shared, "Vivek (Vivek Dahiya) pushed me, really really hard, and said, 'This is you, you can't say no to this.' Though I didn't feel prepared but I am glad. I did my karma and my image broke. There were challenges and I crossed them. It is rightly said, 'Apna karam karo phal ki chinta na karo. That is the reason you should not look at challenges as everything is achievable."

Divyanka Tripathi reveals how she dealt with body shaming:

Divyanka Tripathi also opened up about being body-shamed by many and revealed how she dealt with it. She mentioned, "This keeps happening to me. Body shaming is constant in my life because I have a certain body type. A typical Indian body type. I have a pear-shaped body, my lower half is bigger than the upper half. Even if I'm at my slimmest best, my lower half will look big, and then people will think 'Oh, she's fat from here'. So I face this in every phase."

The Yeh Hain Mohabbatein fame added, "There was a time when I was very thin, and then people said, 'You don't look good now, you have become very thin. Only chubby cheeks used to suit you'. Now that I'm like this so they say, 'Ohh, your weight is not reducing. I'm like relax guys, I'm into fitness now. I want to live a very fit life, healthy life."

Divyanka explained, "As I keep talking about Karma, I work out daily. I miss working out once or twice a week but I do it for my happiness. I do it for my happiness. It gives me a great adrenaline and happy hormones rush. It keeps my body agile, which is important for my work. Now, I have stopped stepping on the weight scale (laughs)."

"Speaking about body-shaming, I block such people. Honestly, I don't think twice. Who have wrong intent I block them. People who say it on my face, I tell them 'Look at me how fit I am, you don't worry about other things.' So now I back answer politely," concluded Divyanka.

