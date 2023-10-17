'Somebody in Byculla jail predicted my participation in Bigg Boss 17': Jigna Vora EXCLUSIVE

Bigg Boss 17 has finally begun and how! The show's premiere was a grand affair. There was fun, comedy, and entertainment. This season, the makers have tried to rope in an eclectic mix of celebrities from different walks of life. One of the contestants to participate this season is Jigna Vora. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jigna spoke about taking up the project, feeling grateful to the makers, and more. Have a look at Jigna Vora's controversy and her brief chat with us below.

Who is Jigna Vora?

Jigna Vora is an ex-crime reporter. She was known for breaking many crime stories and unleashing real faces behind crimes. She did an interview with an underworld don and weeks later, the same underworld don murdered another journalist named Jyotirmoy Dey. Police arrested Jigna as she did an interview with the don recently and might have given him important details through which Dey was attacked. After spending around nine months behind bars, Vora was released from Byculla jail. She was acquitted of all charges in 2019. She wrote a book during her stay in the jail expressing the dark truth about issues female prisoners face. The book inspired Hansal Mehta's project Scoop wherein Karishma Tanna played the role of Vora.

Jigna Vora on whether Scoop can be the reason she bagged Bigg Boss 17

Jigna said, "If I have to be completely honest, I think yes that can be a reason. However, I'd like to share a little story. When I was in Byculla jail, someone told me that I should go to Bigg Boss. I just looked at her, laughed, and brushed it off. But years later, here I am, all set to enter the house. My son was very excited for me to take up this opportunity and I am doing it only because he wanted me to and he has that confidence in me."

Jigna expresses gratitude for Bigg Boss 17 makers

When asked if she sees the platform as a career revival pad, she said, "Definitely, it is a great platform and I am very thankful to the makers to have given me this opportunity. I will try to make the most of it. "

Other popular contestants this season are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Dhawan, and Isha Malviya among others.

