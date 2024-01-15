Surbhi Chandna announces wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan R Sharma; shares adorable PICS

The wedding rumors of actor Surbhi Chandna and her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma have been going around for a while. And it seems they were true. Just a few minutes back, the Ishqbaaaz actress took to social media to make a formal announcement of the wedding. Colleagues and industry friends of Chandna are elated to hear the news and showered them with love in the comment section.

Surbhi Chandna announces her marriage to Karan Sharma

It is no secret that Surbhi Chandna’s beau, Karan Sharma is an animal lover. So, their wedding announcement has to be special. The couple uploaded a picture where they are seen posing romantically with Karan’s pet dog sitting in front of them. A board next to the furry friend shows, ‘My humans are getting married’.

In the second picture, Karan is seen smiling while Surbhi lets her goofiness out posing and flaunting a hearty laugh. The pictures are uploaded with the caption, “Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010”

Check out the pictures here:

Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, and others react

As soon as the Naagin 5 fame actress uploaded the picture, it caught the attention of fans and other celebrities alike. In the comment section, Arjun Bijlani, Jay Bhanushali, Drashti Dhami, Mahhi Vij, Krishna Mukherjee, and others wrote, "Congratulations." Actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped a series of red hearts and commented, "Congratulations my Chanduuu."

Fans of the actress are also super excited to hear the news. They bombarded the comment section with messages. One user wrote, "Much love to you both! Congrats! @officialsurbhic You will be the most gorgeous bride, I know it!" Another commented, "Can't wait. Finally! Congratulations you two!"

Check out some of the comments here:

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma's love life

Reportedly, Chandna and Sharm, have been in a steady relationship for more than thirteen years. The Naagin 5 fame actress has always kept her relationship private and never talked about him in public. According to reports, the actress found Karan R Sharma's love and support ever since her initial days of moving to Mumbai.

Now, after years of being together, t hey are ready to take their relationship to the next level and embark on their happily ever after.

