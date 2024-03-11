Surbhi Chandna went from Miss to Mrs recently as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Karan Sharma. It was one of the most awaited weddings and the couple celebrated the same with a huge group of friends and family members in Jaipur, Rajasthan. While the festivities of the wedding concluded a while ago, seems like Chandna is still basking in the glory of a new bride as she reminisces the beautiful memories from her big day.

The Ishqbaaaz actress took to Instagram to share emotional details about her chooda ceremony while she also shared beautiful pictures from the day.

Surbhi Chandna on her special chooda ceremony

Surbhi Chandna got married on 2nd March 2024 in a grand ceremony. The actress had a beautiful chooda ceremony wherein the bride gets to wear a special pair of bangles, which she isn't supposed to look at. Chandna took to Instagram and shared pictures from the ceremony and revealed that she avoided making eye contact with her parents or else they would've gotten emotional.

Surbhi wrote, "Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony i avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then i Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart. My Heartfelt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot."

Have a look at Surbhi Chandna's post about her chooda ceremony-

Other wedding rituals of Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding festivities started from 1st March and ended at 2nd March. It was two days filled with many ceremonies, love, laughter, dance, music and ofcourse romance. The couple started of with their mehndi ceremony wherein they twinned in green outfits followed by a Sufi Night in the evening wherein the couple also exchanged rings.

They further had their chooda ceremony followed by haldi rituals and the big wedding function in the evening of 2rd March. The couple looked ethereal in all the outfits and their smiles added charm and completed their looks.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love story

Surbhi and Karan are said to have met as they stayed in the same building. Their friendship blossomed into love and they got into a committed relationship. They took a while before informing their parents about the same. After thirteen years of courtship, the couple are now husband and wife.

Ishqbaaaz actors at Surbhi and Karan's wedding

Popular TV show Ishqbaaaz was quite loved, more so because of its ensemble and it's very rare for a TV show's cast to remain close-knit after many years of show's closure. However, cast of Ishqbaaaz is surely an exception. The girl gang of the show are great friends and always makes sure to be there for each other.

Recently, Shrenu Parikh and Neha Laxmi Iyer also got married, months before Chandna and the cast made it a point to attend almost all functions and make the bride of the hour feel special.

On workfront, Surbhi's recent web-series Rakshak - India's Braves (Chapter 2) got a lot of love. The series also featured Barun Sobti in the lead role.

