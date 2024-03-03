Drumrolls, please! The day finally arrived. Actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are officially married now. Yes, the duo tied the knot today in a grand ceremony at Chomu Palace Hotel, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The excitement of their marriage was in the air since the duo announced their wedding. Now, the first glimpse of their wedding ceremony is out, and we can't get over the fact how lovely the newlywed looks.

Surbhi Chandna gets married to Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's glimpses from their wedding ceremony have been going viral on social media. Set amidst a dreamy royal backdrop, the couple looks lost in love as their special moments are captured. Styled in heavily embellished outfits, Surbhi and Karan were all smiles on their big day as they finally took the plunge.

Surbhi was decked up in a gorgeous heavily embellished gray lehenga, whereas Karan opted for a matching gray embellished sherwani. The couple looked gorgeous as they were captured while taking the pheras.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's PICS here-

Prior to this, a video of Surbhi making her bridal entry was grabbing the limelight. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous as she walked down the aisle while singing a song that she sung herself. It is also seen that Karan rushes towards her and hugs her. They both then walk together while Karan sings the song.

Watch the video here-

Speaking about their pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi and Karan's roka ceremony happened last year on September 18. This news was also kept under wraps until recently. They shared a video giving a glimpse of their intimate roka ceremony held in Goa. Two weeks ago, Surbhi celebrated her bachelorette with her girl gang.

Surbhi and Karan's mehndi ceremony happened on March 1, in Jaipur at their wedding venue. The choorah and haldi ceremony took place on March 2 before the wedding.

About Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's love tale:

Despite being a popular name in the entertainment world, Surbhi Chandna managed to keep her personal relationship under wraps for more than 10 years. Yes, the Ishqbaaz actress stepped into a romantic relationship with Karan in 2010. Rumors often sparked about them being together, however, Surbhi and Karan managed to hide their love life from the world. It was January 15, 2024, when the couple revealed their wedding date on social media and made their relationship official.

Pinkvilla wishes Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma a happy forever after!

