After making huge waves owing to her participation in Bigg Boss 17 and emerging as the third runner-up, Ankita Lokhande is all set to mark her comeback in Bollywood with the biographical film titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The Pavitra Rishta actress is going to be a part of this Randeep Hooda directorial, essaying a pivotal role.

Ankita Lokhande to share screen with Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is ready for a theatrical release. According to the recent date announcement, the film will hit the theatres on 22nd March 2024. The biographical movie, based on the life of a historical figure in India's fight for freedom, Veer Savarkar, marks the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda.

Sharing the date announcement clip with the people Randeep Hooda wrote, "Two heroes of Indian Independence Struggle; One celebrated and One removed from History On #MartyrsDay 2024 - HISTORY WILL BE REWRITTEN #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar IN CINEMAS ON 22nd March, 2024."

Watch the clip here:

Known for films like Sultan and Highway, Randeep aims to pay tribute to the legendary freedom fighter in his directorial debut, which will be released in Hindi and Marathi. The short clip opens with a sketch that initially resembles Mahatma Gandhi, but transforms into Veer Savarkar as it completes. The background music is a lively Marathi track. We can also hear a voiceover saying, “Mujhe Gandhi se nahi, ahinsa se nafrat hai.”

Besides Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in significant roles. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, the upcoming biographical film was initially announced to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. However, due to the creative differences, he backed out of the project, and Randeep Hooda took charge.

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande is currently grabbing attention after she made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan. She is known for her character of Archana in Pavitra Rishta, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking of her works in Bollywood, Ankita landed her film debut in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

