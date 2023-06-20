Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, Jatin Bajaj land in legal trouble

Over the last few months, one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines for several reasons. Many former actors came out and revealed shocking details about their experiences while working on the show. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja, and others claimed many allegations against the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi, and operations head, Sohail Romani. Jennifer took the legal route and last month she recorded her statement with the Powai Police Station. It seems the authorities have finally taken things into their hands.

Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj booked under sections 354 and 509

According to ANI report, Powai Police has registered a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Operations Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj have also been registered under the case. They have been booked under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by one of the actresses of the show. No arrests have been made so far. A police official confirmed, "The FIR has been registered against Modi and the investigation is currently going on."

Section 509 is a bailable offence and an individual booked under this can be subject to imprisonment for a term of 3 years of simple imprisonment including fine. Section 354 is a non-bailable offence, hence the accused cannot be released on bail without the permission of the court. The punishment for this offence can range from imprisonment for a term of up to two years to imprisonment for a term of up to seven years and also include a fine.

What happened so far?

For the unversed, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who has been associated with the show for a long time and is popular for her role as Roshan Sodhi registered a sexual harassment case against Asit Kumarr Modi. Besides the producer, she has alleged that the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj, behaved rudely with her, and has filed a case against them too. Later, Monika Bhadoriya, popular for her role as Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also claimed that she faced mental harassment on the sets.

